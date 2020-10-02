Integration in Germany: the concerns of the residents must be heard more – also outside right-wing networks – politically

When it comes to immigration, the political discussion almost always revolves around two questions: who should come and how many people. This provides a lot of material for arguments, tactical seeking for benefits and moral obligations from all sides. At the moment you can experience the reception of stranded people from the burned down camp Moria on Lesbos.

There is a third question that is almost never asked, although it is fundamental to the way in which the host society deals with immigration. Does she agree or is she skeptical or even negative? If she’s quite skeptical, one has to ask, How fast can immigration go?

The 2020 Migration Report from the leading Intergovernmental Organization for Migration (IOM) addresses exactly this question and shows the speed at which international migration has affected the composition of the population. In Germany, as the number two preferred destination after the US, the number of new immigrants grew from 8.9 million to 13.1 million between 2000 and 2019.

The host society must also be heard

Never in a twenty-year period since 1950 has it been quicker for many foreigners to settle in Germany, a country that until the 1990s officially emphasized that immigration was the exception, not the rule.

Now the opposite is true. And something crucial is missing: to allow the host society, which now includes millions of immigrants, to participate sufficiently in the decisions on how to proceed with national and European immigration policies.

It is all well and good to welcome willing citizens as helpers to take in refugees.

But who serves their interests and their political say as voters? Where can they express their fears and concerns outside the heat of social networks and right-wing party events?

Why is there no “Immigration Day” in the Bundestag, in the national and local parliaments with citizen participation? Immigration changes the everyday world of all residents. Integration cannot succeed without their participation.