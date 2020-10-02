Is Donald Trump part of the group at risk? Health check of the President of the United States – Observer

Eight in ten deaths associated with Covid-19 in the United States have occurred in people over the age of 65. 77% of patients (out of a sample of nearly 17,000 people), who had to be hospitalized for complications from the new coronavirus were overweight or were considered obese. Hypertension is a risk factor for the development of other diseases – Covid-19 included.

Here are the top three reasons Donald Trump, who revealed this Friday to be infected with SARS-Cov-2, is in the at-risk group – and with the invisibility cloak the US president has covered his doctorate history, he is impossible to guarantee that there are not even others.

About a year ago, in November 2019, the President, now 74, paid a visit, which was not on his public agenda, to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, just outside the outside Washington. Examined for over four hours by a team of 11 doctors, the New York Times revealed at the time, Trump never went so far as to explain why he asked for help or what tests he had. suffered showed.

The information which remained valid had been revealed months before, in February, by his doctor: the president is in “very good health”, guaranteed at the time Sean Conley. The previous year, through Ronny L. Jackson, his predecessor in office, the clinical report had been more detailed, but much less orthodox: “It’s called genetics. I told the president that if he had eaten healthier in the past 25 years, he could live to be 200 years old ”.

Food, exactly, will be one of Donald Trump’s Achilles heels, little attached to the accomplishment of diets prescribed by nutritionists and exercise plans.

From 107 kg in 2016, the President of the United States has risen this year to 110 kg. On June 3, a brief medical report was revealed, showing age, height, weight, blood pressure, heart rate, pulse oximetry and temperature – “After examining the systems and physical examination, he there were no significant results or changes to report, ”it could be read at the bottom of the page.

Just do the math between the height, 1.90 meters and the 110 kg in weight to conclude that Donald Trump has a body mass index of 30.5 – equivalent to degree 1 obesity, according to the Now, says the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention – and health authorities around the world say – being overweight is one of the conditions that can make Covid-19 worse.

Hypertension will be another, and the rates Trump measured four months ago weren’t the best: 121/79, slightly elevated blood pressure which, in addition to the high cholesterol levels the president also has, can contribute to complications in the event of illness by Covid-19.

Although he spent months publicly devaluing Covid-19, the New York Times guarantees that Donald Trump, an outspoken germophobe, was furious when his valet tested positive in the spring – he was one. people closest to the President of the United States. United States, which served meals at the table at the White House, and which also used to work without a mask.

This time, Donald Trump escaped the infection, which he had even started trying to combat with the unreported intake of health officials’ hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug that has sparked so much doubt and controversy throughout. of the pandemic.

Today, the President of the United States and his wife, Melania, are infected – but he alone is among the group of patients most at risk.

The news isn’t all bad: With a resting heart rate of 63 beats per minute, Donald Trump apparently enjoys excellent cardiovascular health – Sky News says the adult norm is between 60 and 100 beats per minute, plus this the lower the better – which may help reduce the risk of serious illness from the novel coronavirus.

Another thing that could make a big difference and which the President of the United States has also guaranteed, unlike many of the more than 212,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19, is access to better health care.