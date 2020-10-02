The US president responds to criticism: Trump speaks out against “all” right-wing extremists – politics

Despite mounting pressure, US President Donald Trump has spoken out against far-right groups. “I’ve said it many times and let me make it clear again: I condemn the KKK (Ku Klux Klan), I condemn all white supremacists,” Trump said Thursday (local time) on Fox News. The English term “White Supremacy” describes the ideology of white supremacy.

Journalists have failed in recent days to get Trump to condemn these movements in one full, unambiguous sentence, explicitly describing them as such. Trump complained on Thursday that he could say it a hundred times and that it still wasn’t enough for the media.

Far-right groups were brought up on Tuesday in the first TV debate with Trump’s challenger Joe Biden. Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he would be willing to condemn groups and militias whose views include white supremacy.

Trump then asked, “Who am I to judge?” Biden threw the name of the right-wing group “Proud Boys” into the room. Trump then told the Proud Boys to hold back and be ready (“stand back and stand by”). What he meant by “keep ready” remained unexplained.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

On Wednesday, Trump claimed he did not know who the Proud Boys were. On Thursday he said, “I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I judge that. “

Critics repeatedly accuse Trump of not distinguishing himself clearly enough from far-right groups. His refusal to do this plainly in the TV duel with Biden received unusual criticism from several leading Republicans. Trump’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had defended him. (dpa)