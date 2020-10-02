Power struggle in the NRW-SPD: “They are all crazy” – politics

The news of the open power struggle in the NRW-SPD caused horror among Social Democrats in the Bundestag on Thursday. After the head of the SPD state parliamentary group, Thomas Kutschaty, announced that he would oppose incumbent state chair Sebastian Hartmann, members of the party leadership and MPs fear that the emerging split in the largest state association will increase the SPD’s chances of retiring next year. to vote in federal elections will narrow.

Judgments about developments in the West ranged from “cruel” to “a catastrophe” to the phrase “They are all crazy”. No more communication seems possible between the opponents Hartmann and Kutschaty, the hour of blame has long since come.

The incumbent state chairman, he says, was not personally informed by the party chairman that he wanted to speak out against him at the party congress in mid-November. “While I was the first speaker in the Bundestag to open the debate on domestic policy in budget week for the SPD, I received Thomas Kutschaty’s candidacy letter from colleagues,” he said on Thursday, “He did not speak to me.”

At the time, Hartmann, a member of the Interior Commission, called on Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to become more active against right-wing extremists in the Bundestag plenary. Meanwhile, agencies reported that Kutschaty had informed his parliamentary group of his ambitions in an emotional letter. Hartmann’s later written statement to himself ended with the sentence, “The most important thing to me is the unity of the NRW-SPD, only then is it strong.”

But the unity invoked by Hartmann had already ended before NRW’s former Justice Minister Kutschaty openly raised the issue of power. In the largest state organization of the SPD, which has been Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia for over 50 years, a dispute is raging.

The attacked: NRW-SPD state chairman Sebastian Hartmann complains that he was attacked by his challenger Thomas

Hartmann, a member of the parliamentary left (PL), started two years ago with the promise of “pure red”. But when it comes to internal security, he advocates a hard line given the need to protect potential SPD voters. He also works with the pragmatists and many local politicians in the SPD on the Rhine and the Ruhr on other issues.

Kutschaty and his supporters face a still left-wing course, which is widely applauded by the Jusos in the country. With this ideological charge, pragmatists in the SPD fear the threat of marginalization of their party in the former stronghold of the Social Democrats.

The SPD chief as arbitrator

They take the example of how they dealt with party members who asked critical questions about refugee policy and who left the party in frustration after not being heard and were instead fobbed off with confessions from humanity. Last Sunday, SPD federal chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans tried to prevent the power struggle from escalating during a crisis meeting.

Before the results of the second round of local elections were announced, he met with the two opponents, with Rolf Mützenich, the head of the NRW regional group, Achim Post and the four NRW district heads. NRW’s former finance minister has a special duty as he knows conditions in the state and the parties involved – Kutschaty was his cabinet member under Prime Minister Hannelore Kraft. According to information from the party, the group had agreed to look for a common solution a week later.

At the request of the Tagesspiegel, Walter-Borjans declined to comment on the development in NRW. The ex-finance minister may also be biased: without Kutschaty’s supporters, especially those of NRW Jusos, he and Saskia Esken would never have become party leaders.

The arbitrator: SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans (here with chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz) owes the supporters of Kutschaty in NRW

The previous helpers Eskens and Walter-Borjans from North Rhine-Westphalia took note with little enthusiasm about the proposal to make the pragmatic Olaf Scholz chancellor. Kutschaty strongly opposed the continuation of the grand coalition. An action by the federal chairman against the group chairman would be seen by his supporters as a renewed imposition, if not even treason.

Country Chief Hartmann not only assessed the mixed election results of the SPD in the second press election the morning after the crisis meeting, but also stated that he was ready for a second term at the party congress in November. His opponents in the party saw it as a violation of the Sunday accord – and in turn no longer felt bound by it.

“We’ve given him the chance to get out and save face enough times,” it says now. Too often he acted on his own initiative. He attributed the escalation to himself. Kutschaty wants to focus on the issue of social justice and subordinate other subjects to it.

The binding force of the SPD in the country has disappeared

The lawyer explained this in the emotional letter about the candidacy to his own group, in which he referred to his background from a simple background: he grew up in a social flat in Essen, his father was a railway worker, his mother was a housewife and no one in the family had a high school diploma. He was outraged that his grandparents were unable to raise the generation’s tuition fees for him.

The state had to “regain justice to its social protective function,” demanded the ex-minister of Justice in the letter, in which the issues of economic competence or internal security, which are important for successful social democratic activists, play almost no role.

To the press, Kutschaty emphasized that it would make sense to regain party and group chairmanship in one hand. This would increase the SPD’s chances in upcoming election campaigns. But in Berlin, Social Democrats fear that a narrow result in the election of the state chairman at the party congress in November will split the NRW Social Democrats into two camps, which continue to follow each other and make each other difficult – an advantage for the CDU and the Greens, who are already in the local elections. Took advantage of the weakness of the Social Democrats.

In addition, SPD politicians in Berlin are concerned that a concentration of NRW comrades in the 2022 state elections would be detrimental to unity in the previous federal election. “The survival of the NRW-SPD is also important for the autumn of 2021,” warns a member of the Bundestag. An even worse result for the federal government than in 2017 (20.5 percent) will no longer help recapture the Düsseldorf State Chancellery.

Regardless, from today’s perspective, the CDU’s lead in the largest federal state seems difficult to catch up. Since 1998, Forsa boss Manfred Güllner has calculated after the municipal elections that the SPD in North Rhine-Westphalia has lost more than two-thirds of its voters, thus losing its “former great binding force”.

A strategic center of the NRW-SPD is currently no longer recognizable. Experienced comrades from the state do not want to accept the impending blockade. You are now looking for a replacement candidate to reunite the party.