More people turn to food aid programs | Poverty

Six months after the declaration of a state of emergency, the number of people receiving state food aid has increased. From 60,000 people supported in March by the Operational Support Program for the Most Deprived (POAPMC), they rose to nearly 100,000 in August. Data for September is not yet closed, but in total the program has already supported 117,000 people. These can be taken care of in the months not followed, be on the program for a month, leave and then return, explains the Social Security Institute (ISS), which provided the data.

In June, the government announced that it would double its support for this program and increase its budget by 20 million euros.

The Food Emergency Network is also supporting 60,000 more people than before the pandemic, which is now 440,000 in total. However, Isabel Jonet, president of Banco Alimentar which manages this network, says there was a drop in new orders, which peaked in March and April, with 191 and 353 daily new orders, respectively.

Today the numbers are far from it, but after dropping sharply in May to 31 new daily orders, they have started to rise since September 21, with the latest highs being 48 new daily orders. Even so, they’re a far cry from the roughly 50 monthly orders food banks received in January. Each order can correspond to several people.

But Isabel Jonet believes that, from now on, “we will see an increase in needs”: “There is an anguished uncertainty”. With the end of the summer some shops and services linked to tourism closed, there are redundancies in sight. And people are starting to take precautions, he believes. However, he does not believe the numbers will reach the levels at the start of detention. “Back then, people were surprised by the sudden downturn in the economy, found themselves without an income and unable to work. Today, there are moratoria, social security aid; restaurants, gyms, fairs opened, reducing activity and readjusting their size, but they did. Psychologically, it’s all over and we don’t know when we can resume, it’s great ”. Plus, there is a “working underground economy,” with people doing odd jobs to supplement the support, he says.

Caritas only supports half of those who seek them

During the first half of the year, 50,000 people turned to Caritas: among them, they were only able to serve 26,100 people, or half. “The boom took place in April and May, but the number of people remains,” explains President Eugénio Fonseca. “There haven’t been any new cases, but there has been an increase in orders. And people seek support more often because they gradually earn less income and cope with the daily burdens. They could take income for a month but they appear more often, we see that they are more impoverished. The poor are getting poorer and those who weren’t getting poorer, ”he says.

Nationally, Cáritas has seen a 40% increase in requests for assistance in detention. AMI also claims that the number of new cases increased by 55% in the deflationary phase, after supporting 5,000 people in the first half of the year.

Manuel Carvas Guedes, president of the Central Council of Porto of the Society of S. Vicente de Paulo, notes a change in the photograph: at the beginning, the crisis had not reached “as quickly inside” as in the big center , but now this trend has changed and there are demands to reach the parishes from within. Last year they supported around 7,600 families, at the start of the pandemic the president said they supported around 24,000 families, many of whom were “people who never needed them.” At the moment, he is not sure how many families he is supporting, but he does know that “small family businesses have been affected”. On the other hand, “there is more work at conferences but fewer people” to do it.

Renata Alves, director of the Vida e Paz community, which aims to encourage homeless people to leave the streets, says they continue to distribute the same number of meals, around 550 per day. Some unemployed people come to ask for food, many of them are young. He estimates that the number of people coming to Lisbon will increase, coming from other cities where tourism was “on the move”, and also notes that there are already more tents on the street.

What about debts?

And from now on? Eugénio Fonseca welcomes the measures taken by the government to “stop” the fate of many families, who could live in “more dramatic situations”, but leaves the alert: “There are people who have no income, the only one that has it is the Social Insertion Income (RSI), which does not solve the needs, especially in urban centers where rents have risen scandalously.

He points out: “We don’t tell people how to write off their debts, namely rent, electricity, gas and water. When the moratoriums are over, they will keep their debts, in addition to having to pay what they consume. I am very concerned about the indebtedness of families.

Sandra Araújo, European Network Against Poverty, recalls that the number of RSI beneficiaries has increased, with 12,000 other people having access to this support; unemployment too, especially among young people. “Everything suggests that the crisis will worsen and have very serious consequences for the population. There are a lot of precarious jobs. The restaurant and hotel sector was affected, it employed a lot of people and is expected to worsen. “

While he praised the government’s effort, particularly in terms of assistance with dismissals or self-employed workers, he underlined the “concern” of “people who are in no way covered by assistance”. He defends the creation of a minimum income and does not doubt: “Everyone predicts that the situation will get worse. The numbers have been added, people are afraid. There will be a retraction and small businesses likely won’t be able to resist. This will again widen a very large gap, ”he underlines, recalling that in Portugal there is a high percentage of workers – 10% – poor. “Even when they work, they are in poverty. There are structural causes which involve structural measures. ”

President de Cáritas is concerned about the number of people who will fall into unemployment, failing to contribute to social security and losing their retirement benefits. He is also concerned that those who have lost their jobs are losing social contact and the consequences, especially in terms of mental health. “We know that we are going to face an economic crisis worse than the previous one because the scale will be global and the pillows that could come from other countries will not be so big. I am very concerned about what will happen and from October. We will start to have signs as businesses will make choices: they will continue or they will close. We will have restrictions. Tourism will not appear. The strongest part [do plano de recuperação social] it must be the fight against poverty, but the social plan goes further, it must go to support the elderly. We cannot be crippled by a pandemic and defend outdated systems. We have to stand up for the people. “

