Despite the decline of the GDR factories: How the automotive industry turned a corner in the east – the economy

Despite the decline of the GDR factories: How the automotive industry turned a corner in the east

In March 1990, Dieter Voigt’s business development became increasingly desperate. “Sales figures are deteriorating almost every hour,” said Spiegel, once a strong leader of the “Vehicles and Trailers” automotive group.

Four weeks ago, Voigt said, they added Trabis, “which was ordered in the mid-1970s.” At the beginning of the week, they had already reached the order year of 1982. And at the time of the interview with Spiegel reporters, it was possible to buy a two-stroke engine.

The 540 Trabi, which continued to roll off the assembly line every day, suddenly threatened to land in a landfill. In anticipation of the impending reunification, the citizens of the GDR suddenly lost interest in the once eagerly awaited prestigious product.

It was poison for Voigt’s plans. The GDR’s sales manager saw the future in joint ventures with Volkswagen and Opel, but only after three years did he want to completely change production to Western models. Until then, thanks to subsidies, Trabi and Wartburg should be reasonably attractive. In the end, 100,000 jobs in the GDR’s automotive industry are at stake, Voigt explained to dubious Western journalists.

The East German automotive industry collapsed

However, rapid political developments quickly abolished all plans for a smooth transition in the East German automotive sector. Following the monetary and economic union, VW and Opel increasingly lost interest in the agreed joint ventures.

VW had the Polo assembled in Zwickau from May 1990 – by agreement – with parts supplied from Wolfsburg, and Opel launched an assembly line for the Vectra in Eisenach on October 5, two days after reunification.

One of the last Wartburgs was made in Eisenach in January 1991. Photo: picture-alliance / dpa

At the same time, however, Western corporations have long sought land to build new modern factories. They did not want to continue the ailing GDR. Many of the tens of thousands of car manufacturers in two traditional places ended up in so-called short-term work 0 (paid inactivity) and then unemployed.

30 years later, 95,000 people work in the car industry in Saxony alone. The sector is also well represented in Thuringia, Berlin and Brandenburg. The engine of development was the large factories of all German car groups.

In addition to VW in Zwickau and Opel in Eisenach, this also includes the VW engine plant in Chemnitz, the production of Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles in Ludwigsfeld, Brandenburg, and the Porsche and BMW plants in Leipzig.

“In line with just-in-time production, many suppliers have settled all around,” says economist Joachim Ragnitz of the Ifo Institute in Dresden. The branch is responsible for a quarter of all industrial jobs in Saxony. The concept of industrial cores, which became very famous in the early 1990s, has really proved its worth in the automotive industry.

State-of-the-art factories and small subcontractors

But why did corporations even build new plants in the former GDR in the early 1990s? After all, there has already been talk of overcapacity in the Western European car industry. Apart from the financing of new industrial enterprises, it probably had something to do with patriotism and, in the case of VW, perhaps with political influence, Ragnitz explains.

Ragnitz believes that VW, Opel and Mercedes-Benz opted for traditional locations when starting the deal, mainly thanks to existing skilled workers. On the other hand, Porsche and BMW would have chosen Leipzig in the mid-1990s, mainly due to its central location in Europe.

The result was state-of-the-art factories. But these are pure production facilities. Research and development and marketing continue in the West. This applies to both large OEM groups and many suppliers. However, there are also many small and owner-managed medium-sized companies, says Ragnitz.

Is the second deindustrialization coming?

Experts fear that many of these small second or third tier suppliers could be overwhelmed by the transformation of industry towards electromobility and increasingly digitized production processes. This is especially true in Thuringia, says Michael Militzer, whose Eisenach company Mitec was once one of the largest independent suppliers in East Germany, before the company went bankrupt in 2018 after a legal dispute with Ford.

The automotive industry in Thuringia specializes in mechanical processes. However, the IT and electronics sectors lack know-how. Many companies are also too small to survive in the global market, says Militzer.

The ID.3 electric car is now being assembled at the VW plant in Zwickau. The degree of automation is particularly high here. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa

The situation in Saxony is somewhat different. Volkswagen is currently the first in the world to completely transfer its plant in Zwickau to the production of electric cars. In the meantime, many new supplier jobs will also be created by 2030, according to a study by Network Automotive Suppliers Saxony (AMZ) and Chemnitz Automotive Institute (CATI) TU Chemnitz.

Although the authors say goodbye to the internal combustion engine in Saxony, it could lose almost 5,000 jobs by 2030, the authors write, while at the same time it was possible to create 4,250 new jobs.

The industry is sure

It is optimistic that industry in the region is going through this transformation well, says Ralf Hron, executive director of the German Trade Union Federation in southwestern Saxony. However, Hron also sees certain problems. Because while the area around Zwickau is strong in electronics, “companies around Chemnitz specialize in the construction of internal combustion engines.”

The missing corporate headquarters in Saxony is also an “Achilles’ heel” for Hron. As a result, you are dependent on the decisions of others. However, the biggest problem is the lack of qualified staff, says Hron. This can prevent the creation of new jobs. Many young people have left the region.

Overall, however, the automotive industry in East Germany does not seem less prepared for the transformation of the sector than companies in the West. On the contrary: local companies are relatively optimistic about the turn towards electronic mobility.

In June, for example, car associations from Thuringia and Saxony, in which mainly suppliers are organized, demonstratively appreciated the fact that the federal government has abandoned the scrappage fee for internal combustion vehicles.