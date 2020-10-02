Hope Hicks, the adviser who “fully understands” Trump and may have infected him with the novel coronavirus – Observe

It was the news that Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, was infected with Covid-19, which forced the US president to take an emergency test. “Hope Hicks, who has worked so hard without even taking a break, has just tested positive for Covid-19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are awaiting the results of our tests. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process, ”Trump wrote Thursday evening, already Friday morning in Portugal. Two hours later, confirmation: Trump and Melania are infected.

According to US newspapers, Hope Hicks had been the closest person to the President of the United States to contract the novel coronavirus so far. This week, Hicks has accompanied Trump aboard the presidential plane on several occasions and contacted virtually everyone in the president’s closest circle (NBC has counted 21 names who, in the past few days, have traveled with Hicks) .

Concern over the possibility of the coronavirus being spread at the highest levels of the White House began on Wednesday evening, when Donald Trump visited the town of Duluth, Minnesota, aboard the Air Force One, the presidential plane. Hope Hicks, who after several years as campaign and White House communications director is currently Trump’s political adviser, accompanied the president on the plane. Previously, Hicks had been seen accompanying Trump on Marine One, the helicopter that usually flies the president between the White House and the airport, along with other presidential advisers, such as Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino and Jared Kushner – all of it. without mask.

On the trip from Washington, DC to Minnesota, Hicks was in good health. It was already in the city of Duluth, when Donald Trump was on stage to speak, that the advisor began to show the first symptoms, still very mild. According to the New York Times, which quotes a source close to the president present at the rally, Hope Hicks was immediately isolated. On the return trip to Washington, she traveled in the presidential plane, but isolated from the rest of the passengers and disembarked through the back door of the plane, no longer having any contact with the president.

Hope Hicks was 26 when she joined Donald Trump in 2015 to become the press secretary for the real estate mogul’s presidential campaign. Before that, I had never worked in politics. As a young woman, she was a lacrosse player and model – and, as the American press recalled at the time, her biggest media exposure had been Nickelodeon’s children’s golf program. He came into the Trump sphere when he started working in the luxury goods company of Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and in the entrepreneur’s real estate business, after being an intern at Hiltzik Strategies, a public relations company that represents Hollywood stars and big business.

Inexperienced Hope Hicks quickly jumped off the covers of some magazines to become Donald Trump’s public relations manager – in an election campaign in which her opponent, Hillary Clinton, was served by a series of hardened press officers in Washington politics. .