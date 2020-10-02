the president of the regional parliament plans early elections on February 14 – Observer

The president of the Parliament of Catalonia advanced this Friday with the date of February 14 for the holding of early elections in this Spanish autonomous community, in case regional politicians could not break the current impasse.

Speaking to RAC 1 radio, Roger Torrent revealed that a round of consultations with regional parliamentary groups will begin this Friday to assess whether there is a candidate with “real expectations of being invested” for the presidency of the region.

This possibility seems to be, at this time distant, since the pro-independence forces, the majority in the regional parliament, do not foresee an investiture and seem to have already agreed between them to go directly to the elections.

The former president of the Catalan regional government, the independentist Quim Torra, saw the Spanish Supreme Court confirm the sentence of one and a half years of disqualification handed down by a Catalan court last Friday.

According to the president of the regional parliament, he is also a separatist, if at the end of this cycle of consultations he concludes that there is no candidate with “real expectations of winning a nomination debate”, he will not convene a plenary session for the nomination as this would be “failed” And would only serve to “promote” the interests of the citizens’ party. This right-wing liberal party is the one with the largest group in the regional parliament, although the separatist parties hold the majority of seats.

In this case, Roger Torrent will activate the two-month countdown, after which, if there has been no nomination, the elections will be automatically called 54 days later. The deadlines set for these possible elections would automatically lead to the holding, on February 10, 2021, of a “work and school Wednesday”. “If there is no preliminary nomination debate, we [realizar eleições] February 14, ”Torrent said.

The former president of the autonomous community was convicted of disobedience, for not having removed, during the campaign period for the national elections of April 2019, the bands supporting prisoners of the Catalan political process who had been placed in public buildings in the area.