Donald Trump and Melania test positive for coronavirus one month after election – Observer

“Let’s deal together,” Donald Trump wrote, announcing on Twitter that, like the woman Melania, he had contracted the new coronavirus. “Today the First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will overcome this TOGETHER! “Said the American president.

Tonight @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will immediately begin our quarantine and recovery process. We’re going to get through this TOGETHER!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania Trump, also on Twitter, confirmed that, “just as too many Americans have already done this year”, tested positive at the same time as the President of the United States. “We are feeling good and I have postponed all future events,” Melania wrote, also asking Americans to make sure “they are safe.” “We are all going to experience this together,” concluded Donald Trump’s wife.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus and I are in quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We feel good and I have postponed all future commitments. Make sure you stay safe and we’ll all be okay with it.

– Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Donald Trump’s doctor also released a statement this Friday morning confirming that “President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus” and in which he reveals that Trump “will continue to be sick. perform their duties without interruption during recovery ”.

Sean P. Conley adds that “the President and the First Lady are doing well at the moment and plan to stay at home in the White House while they recover.” Promising to keep Americans “informed of any future development”, Donald Trump’s doctor guarantees that he “will follow closely” and thanked “the support offered by some of the greatest professionals and medical institutions” in the United States.

Staying home while convalescing means for Trump to cancel campaign actions at a crucial stage, just over a month before the election, which takes place on November 3. This Friday, the US president canceled a meeting with supporters in Washington and a trip to Florida this Friday, instead making a video call on “supporting vulnerable seniors in the face of Covid-19”.

A president infected in the month following the elections. Removed from the campaign or replaced, what will happen to Trump?

Before even announcing that he has the novel coronavirus, Trump revealed to Fox News that he will begin quarantining himself while awaiting the test result because one of his closest associates has tested positive.

Hope Hicks traveled this Tuesday with Donald Trump on the presidential plane, Air Force One, between Cleveland and Minnesota, where the US president held a rally. Hicks felt bad in Minnesota and was still quarantining him on the return trip, according to anonymous sources cited by The New York Times.

Who does not have the new coronavirus is Mike Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State. The US foreign minister revealed he tested negative, as did the woman, according to CNN. “I feel fantastic,” he told reporters after Trump revealed he had the novel coronavirus.

Pompeo explained that he had not had any contact with the US president since September 15, when the United States signed the Abrahamic Accords with Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Covid19. Trump was the main stimulus to ‘fake news’ about the pandemic

The US Secretary of State wishes Donald Trump the best. “We pray for the President and the First Lady that they will recover quickly.” “We take this very seriously and will do everything we can to keep everyone safe,” Pompeo said.

American television recalls that this is the fourth time that the head of diplomacy has been tested in two and a half weeks.

The coronavirus situation in the United States is far from under control. On the day Trump learned he was infected, there were 47,389 new cases and 920 deaths from Covid-19, according to the Worldometer platform. At present, the country has accumulated nearly 7.5 million cases of infection since the start of the pandemic, of which more than 200,000 people have died.

Reactions to the announcement by the US president continued throughout the day. Angela Merkel addressed to the American president and the first lady the wish “of rapid improvements”, according to the spokeswoman of the German chancellor, quoted by the agency Reuters.

“I hope that they will recover well from the coronavirus infection and that they will be in perfect health again soon,” said Angela Merkel.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also wished on Twitter the “rapid improvements” of Trump. But the Belgian politician went further, declaring that “Covid-19 is a battle we must all keep fighting”.

“Every day, it doesn’t matter where we live,” said Charles Michel.

Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. #COVID ー 19 is a battle we all continue to wage.

Everyday.

It doesn’t matter where we live. https://t.co/w5WH1pgvpB

– Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 2, 2020

Again this morning, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wished Donald Trump and the First Lady the best. “Hope you both recover quickly from the coronavirus,” he wrote on Twitter.

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. I hope they both recover quickly from the coronavirus.

– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

In one of the most personalized messages of the day to Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for improvements, praising the abilities of his American counterpart. “I am sure that his inherent vitality, good humor and optimism will help him cope with the dangerous virus,” the Russian president wrote in a telegram revealed by the Kremlin and quoted by CNN.

And the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, wished on Twitter a “rapid and total recovery” to the US president and his wife, Melania.

Best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/6OUZT20huK

– Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 2, 2020

In the United States, US Vice President Mike Pence says he joins the prayers of millions of Americans and wishes Trump “a speedy and full recovery.” “God bless you President Trump and your wonderful First Lady Melania,” Pence wrote in a short text on Twitter.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join with millions of people across America praying for their full and speedy recovery. God bless you President Trump and our wonderful First Lady Melania.

– Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

In update