US president and first lady have coronavirus: recovery wishes for the Trumps – and a warning from China – politics

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have both contracted the corona virus. Now the couple is receiving well-being wishes from all over the world. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also sent a message to the Trumps. “I send all my best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump. I hope they will survive their corona infection well and be completely healthy again, ” said a tweet distributed by government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself had Covid-19 and was in intensive care, sent his best wishes to the Trumps via Twitter. “I hope they both get better soon,” Johnson wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences. “I am sure that vital energy, a fresh mind and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” said a Kremlin letter to the US president. At the same time, the Moscow presidential office announced that Putin would be vaccinated against the coronavirus – Russia claims to have already developed an effective vaccine. However, international experts doubt this.

Small tips from France and the EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also sent the Trump congratulations. “I wish the US President and Melania Trump, who tested positive for Covid-19, a speedy recovery,” Erdogan wrote on Twitter. “I sincerely hope that you survive the quarantine without any problems and get better as soon as possible.”

Charles Michel, president of the EU Council, wished for a speedy recovery – and gave a small tip to Trump, who has so far downplayed the dangers of the virus and the pandemic. “Covid-19 is a battle we will continue to fight. Every day. Wherever we live, ”Michel wrote.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal linked his recovery wishes to the comment that the virus spared no one, “including those who have shown themselves skeptical” – also a point against the US president.

The Chinese state newspaper criticizes Trump

The response from China was very clear. The state-run “China Daily” called Trump’s positive corona test a new reminder that the virus was spreading – “even as Trump desperately tried to imply that it was no longer a danger.” Trump, his election campaign team and the US presidential office “downplayed the danger and refused to follow basic public health guidelines,” the English-language newspaper said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that he wished his friend Trump “a speedy recovery and good health.”

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, responded to the news from Washington. He wished Trump “a full and speedy recovery” via Twitter.

The relationship between the WHO and Trump is not the best: the US president started his country’s departure from the specialized UN agency in early July because of the approach to the corona pandemic. He accused the WHO of spreading the new virus worldwide through a China-friendly course. (with agencies)