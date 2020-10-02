Minsk imposes sanctions in retaliation to those announced by Brussels – Observer

Belarus announced on Friday that it would impose retaliatory sanctions on the European Union after Brussels decided to sanction Belarusian officials accused of cracking down on the opposition and falsifying the results of the presidential elections.

“Belarus will apply a sanctions list in response (to those of the European Union) from today,” the Belarusian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the list would not be made public. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not been personally targeted by the European measures.

The heads of government and state of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement on Friday morning on the application of sanctions to repressors in Belarus. “We agreed today to implement the sanctions that we had already defined,” said European Council President Charles Michel, addressing journalists at the end of the first day of the extraordinary summit devoted to Belarus and to the crisis in the eastern Mediterranean in Brussels.

“It is an important and clear sign that we are credible, […] which will be finished tomorrow [hoje, sexta-feira] through a written procedure to implement sanctions against Belarus, on a list of around forty names ”of people linked to the repressive actions, added Charles Michel. The EU’s objective is that “the Belarusian people have the right to decide their own future”, he added.

Russia also reacted on Friday to the announcement from Brussels, arguing that the sanctions against Minsk are “a test of weakness and not of strength” by the Europeans. “We know that in general, we regard the sanctions policy as bad,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that it is “positive” that Lukashenko is not personally the target of European measures. These sanctions, applied from this Friday, freeze the assets in the EU of the people concerned, who are also prohibited from entering the territory of the Union.

The August 9 presidential elections in Belarus gave the victory to Alexander Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, giving him 80% of the vote and 10% to his main rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

However, the elections were seen as fraudulent, contested by the opposition and unrecognized by the EU, and since then protests in the streets of Belarus have increased, despite repression by the authorities.