The new law of the sea is adopted by a large majority but with votes against eleven deputies PS | Sea

The new law of the sea, now incorporating the changes following the political veto of the President of the Republic, was approved this Friday by a large majority, with only eleven deputies of the PS and Chega voting against.

The diploma resulting from the revision of the decree opposed in August by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, which requested the inclusion of reservations to highlight the principle of integrity and national sovereignty in the management of the sea, had the support of the PS , PSD deputies from Madeira and Azores, PAN, Liberal Initiative and deputy Joacine Katar Moreira.

PSD, Bloco de Esquerda, CDS, PCP, PEV and Socialist deputy Filipe Neto Brandão abstained from this proposal from the Azores Regional Legislative Assembly.

Socialist deputies Bruno Aragão, Ana Paula Vitorino, Sérgio Sousa Pinto, Isabel Moreira, Ascenso Simões, Rosário Gamboa, José Magalhães, Alexandre Quintanilha Marcos Perestrello, Jorge Lacão voted against the final version of the diploma, in addition to André Ventura, André Ventura and Pedro Bacelar de Vasconcelos.

This group of PS deputies supports the thesis according to which the decree which establishes the bases of the policy of planning and management of the national maritime space, even after the revision made in Parliament, remains wounded by unconstitutionalities. “The management of the sea, extended to the entire continental shelf, is not a question of specific interest for the regions”, they defend.

“[O diploma] Creates a divide in national sovereignty by creating a specific concept of autonomous territory called the “ Azores Sea ”, which transforms the “ Portuguese Sea ”, in terms of planning and management, into a sum of three maritime spaces, that of the Azores, that of Madeira and that of the continent ”, we read in the explanation of vote of the eleven socialists.

In addition, MEPs understand that this law will undermine the normal European negotiation process for the fixing of national fishing quotas, which, of course, are defined for the whole of the Portuguese sea with the participation of the government of the Republic in the Council EU fisheries ministers ”.

In his veto on the decree in August, the President of the Republic considered that there was no reason to encourage preventive inspection at the Constitutional Court.

