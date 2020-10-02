Two other migrants from the group of 17 who fled Tavira were captured | Foreign service and borders

Police on Friday captured two other migrants from the group of 17 who fled a barracks in Tavira on Thursday, reducing the number of elements still at large to six, a source from the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) said.

The two men were detained in Castro Marim, about 30 kilometers from Tavira, and one of them “is the one who is infected” with covid-19, the same source said.

After the capture of 11 members of the group, authorities are continuing their search to capture the other six who are still at large among the group of 17 migrants who fled an army barracks in Tavira on Thursday morning.

The other nine were captured Thursday, throughout the day, and “will no longer be heard” in court “on the recommendation of prosecutors from the respective counties” where they were held, the same source told Lusa.

“They will be handed over to the custody of the SEF”, he added, referring to the elements already captured, which belonged to a group of 28 undocumented migrants who landed on the island of Deserta, in Faro, on the 16th. September, and were then placed, in order. judicial process, under the care of SEF, pending removal from Portugal for irregular entry into the country.

On Thursday, the 17 migrants fled the barracks of the Tavira Detachment of the Army’s 1st Infantry Regiment, where they were awaiting execution of the court order and were in quarantine, after two of them had been diagnosed with covid-19 after irregular entry into Portugal.

Landed in Faro

On Thursday afternoon, the authorities had already arrested one of the Moroccans in Castro Marim.

On Thursday morning two citizens were also in Tavira and one of them was taken to hospital in Faro, having suffered a foot injury during the escape, while the other was in the facilities of the Tavira PSP.

The group that disembarked on September 16 without papers on Deserta Island, in Faro, was made up of 28 migrants: 24 men, installed in the Tavira barracks, three women, including one pregnant, and a minor.

The three women were moved to the Santo António housing unit in Porto, while the minor was handed over to the Faro Family and Juvenile Court.

The Minister of the Interior called Thursday for the opening of an investigation into the flight of migrants, in order to know “the circumstances of the said flight and the possible disciplinary responsibilities of the elements” of the SEF and the PSP.

The ship on which the 28 migrants arrived on the island is around seven meters long and is similar to those used for the five other illegal landings recorded in the region since December.

It was the sixth illegal landing on the Algarve coast involving migrants from North Africa.

The precedent occurred in July, when a group of 21 men, allegedly Moroccan, landed on the island of Farol, also in the municipality of Faro.

