Sharp criticism of the German presidency: Merkel cannot allow Orban to blackmail her – politically

Kenneth Roth is the executive director of Human Rights Watch.

The German presidency of the EU Council was disappointing on Monday. It was hoped that Berlin, with its version of a new mechanism linking disbursement of EU funds to compliance with the rule of law, would help the EU to encourage countries that respect the EU’s fundamental values ​​not to return to democracy . Unfortunately, the relevant text falls far short of these expectations.

First, the mechanism proposed by Germany provides for a voting system that makes it easier for too small a number of governments – most likely precisely those who conflict with the mechanism – to block or suspend a Commission proposal. funds to Member States.

In addition, the German text allows the state concerned to postpone a corresponding decision for two months and force all EU heads of state to discuss the proposed cut. Having any proposal discussed by the EU heads of state or government, instead of their respective representatives in Brussels, seems an unnecessary hurdle.

Second, the German text clearly limits the types of rule of law violations that could justify a cut in funding. Only violations of the rule of law that directly lead to fraud or corruption are therefore punished. This seems strangely naive.

Not an effective means of defending basic democratic values

Serious violations of the rule of law can undermine democracy, lead to grave injustice and prevent the effective use of EU funds, without being fraudulent. A government could fire judges who defend civil rights threatened by the ruling party.

A government could undermine media freedom or independent civil society to silence critics and steal responsibility from itself. A government could circumvent legal protections that protect minorities or women from discrimination and thereby counter EU programs specifically targeting them.

Since these would not be frauds either, none of these violations of the rule of law would have consequences under the mechanism proposed by Germany. This would hardly be an effective means of defending the basic democratic values ​​of the EU or protecting the budget accordingly.

Most disturbingly, the German proposal does not even explicitly mention the term “Rule of Law” in its title. This omission could have been rejected as a minor detail had the rest of the proposal not been watered down.

The hollowed-out proposal is not yet weak enough for Hungary and Poland

Despite this hollowed-out proposal, it is not yet weak enough for the governments of Hungary and Poland. For weeks, Hungarian and Polish politicians have been trying to blackmail the entire continent – threatening to veto the EU budget if the rule of law mechanism is not removed.

It was a foreseeable threat as both governments are being scrutinized by their counterparts for their anti-democratic behavior under the Article 7 procedure. They are also each the largest recipient per capita of EU funds or the largest net recipient.

Viktor Orbán’s government has undermined the judiciary in Hungary, restricted media freedom, hampered civil society and endangered academic freedom. In Poland, under Mateusz Morawiecki, the independence of the courts was so severely affected that some EU Member States no longer want to extradite suspects to Poland. LGBT people in Poland are being harassed and even arrested on blatant charges.

Neither government defends the European values ​​enshrined in the EU treaties or the policies for which the European taxpayer was willing to pay.

Merkel must know that tyrants must face

Meanwhile, the fight for the rule of law in Brussels continues. On Tuesday, Orbán asked European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová to resign over her criticisms of the human rights situation in Hungary. A day later, the Commission’s first report on the rule of law painted a bleak picture of the state of European democracies and how the EU institutions have so far lacked an effective tool to reverse this trend.

Chancellor Merkel has made defending the rule of law a priority for Germany’s six-month EU presidency. By linking access to EU funds with respect for the rule of law, it could still implement this version.

No doubt the Chancellor knows that tyrants usually only change their behavior when others come up against them – or when they have to fear the consequences. I am sure she also knows that the only rule of law Orbán would accept would be useless in protecting Europe’s democratic values.

Hungary cannot block the EU budget at all

But Orbán’s threat is primarily a bluff. Only the EU’s multi-annual budget must be adopted unanimously. The conditionality mechanism is a separate legal text requiring only a qualified majority. With sufficient political will, the Hungarian threat of vetoing the budget can be overcome by rejecting the merging of the two votes and taking them separately, as provided for in the various voting procedures.

It is time to stand up against Orbán and Morawiecki and create an instrument that can effectively protect and defend the EU’s democratic values ​​in the years to come. During the German Presidency of the Council, there is still time to counter the extortion attempts.