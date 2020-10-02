Skyscrapers in Berlin: “No silhouette – just a patchwork blanket” – real estate – economy

New rules apply to the construction of high-rise buildings in Berlin. The red-red-green Senate adopted the so-called altitude model at the end of February. It contains specifications for the division of office and residential space in the building, for architectural standards and for the compatibility of the spatial planning of the project with the environment.

The central new regulation is mixed use for new high-rise buildings that are higher than 60 meters. Only 70 percent of the space there can be used for offices or a hotel, the rest must be used differently, for example for housing. Skyscrapers on the ground floor must be open to the public, for example with cafes or shops. This should also apply to the roof terrace. In areas with family houses, high-rise buildings will remain taboo in the future.

Under these conditions, the construction of tall buildings should be possible. The only question is whether the new requirements are feasible. On the initiative of the gif Society for Real Estate Research e. ​​V., the leading representatives of the real estate industry were connected on September 23, 2020 with Regula Lüscher, the director of the Senate in Berlin. In a group moderated by board member gif and lawyer Mathias Hellriegel, they feared that plans would be crushed between the districts and the Senate Department of Urban Development.

Countries and districts in competition and conflict

Architect Markus Penell (architects Ortner and Ortner Baukunst) said in an open exchange of views that he would be afraid “if the districts now make plans for the center and we come to the Senate Building Committee and everything is different.” Benjamin Albrecht, Head of Development at TLG Immobilien AG, also asked why the real estate company had to return to the building board, even though the district’s approval had already been obtained in the form of a development plan. Project developer Rudolf Purps (Center in Düsseldorf) believes that the new elevation model will prevent Berlin developers from acquiring land: “The more open the process, the more difficult it will be in the long phase of clarification.” Thomas Bestgen, TBU project management to “gain a higher level of responsibility”. After all, high-rise buildings are essential. “Districts are a little overwhelmed by giving their own impetus to height development,” Bestgen said. He would like to see “stricter guardrails” that districts must also adhere to. The building law is always political, not substantive. Hellriegel expressed “great concern about the complexity of the mission statement.”

Against the background of the continuing growth of cities, high-rise projects are increasingly entering the Senate and city districts. However, the crucial question is how, given the long administrative processes, it is possible to ensure that projects can be completed within a manageable period. Architect Eike Becker described the path to be covered as “extremely long and rocky.” First the district is asked, then you go through the urban development process, then – maybe – you get plan B to enter the urban development competition. The B-plan will then be resubmitted to the building board. “Couldn’t a long time be shortened?” Becker is probably not the only one who cares.

Mixed use is a “necessity”

Lüscher said that it was right that plans B should continue to be developed in the districts. “But we’re just getting started with this tool.” No one is extradited to the district. “The development of the project is always controlled by the Senate.” He welcomes the spatial planning taking place in the dialogue: “The conditions of the economic framework remain unstable – we are currently experiencing this.” Position decisions could also be made through the Senate.

The elevation model for Berlin was launched before the corona pandemic. However, it can mitigate critical developments, as multifunctionality is mandatory for projects over 60 meters. Office, retail, hotel, administration, gastronomy, housing, education and culture should be reflected in the combination of use in the building – currently the economic threat to Corona is primarily property owners who have only one major tenant.

Berlin is in many places – things can be busy anywhere

Lüscher defended the elevation model taken under the red-green color: “I don’t understand what is not good about this elevation model.” If individual places were defined, it would be a massive limitation. “Berlin is in many places,” Lüscher said. “Do you have to be so flexible because you don’t even know where you want to go?”

“It’s not our statement that you can’t do urban development,” Lüscher said, but if you determine the exact elevation of a city like Berlin, “only a patchwork blanket” will appear. It is much smarter to create qualitative framework conditions. But it brings with it the question of responsibility as well as the question of responsibility. “It’s completely crazy for me to have an opposition system at the Senate level and a consensus system at the district level.” We also suffer from the fact that no more decisive decisions are taken at the district level. “