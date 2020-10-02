The government wants to increase the minimum wage by almost 25 euros | OE 2021

It won’t be as big an increase as last year, but it should still stick to the average annual update recorded in the previous legislature. The indications given this Friday by the Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Duarte Cordeiro, show an increase in the national minimum wage close to 25 euros in 2021. This is one of the proposals put on the table by the government in negotiations for the state budget for 2021, which also includes an extraordinary increase in pensions similar to previous years, but only from August.

Regarding the minimum wage – which has a relatively low financial impact for the state – what Duarte Cordeiro revealed is that there is an opening of the executive to an increase around the average recorded during the last legislature, specifying that the increase will be lower than that recorded in the last year.

Last year, the increase was 35 euros (from 600 to 635 euros), or 5.8%. As for what happened during the last legislature, the minimum wage rose from 505 euros in 2015 to 600 euros in 2019. This represents, on average, an increase of 23.75 euros. As a percentage, the average annual increase over the same period was 4.4%.

Therefore, what the government will think about next year will be an update between 23.75 euros and 27.94 euros (which corresponds to an increase of 4.4% in 2021).

The Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs also guaranteed the maintenance of the target of 750 euros minimum wage at the end of the legislature. However, the option of a smaller increase than last year means that the rate of increase must be greater than 5.8% in subsequent years.

When it comes to pensions, Duarte Cordeiro has opened the door for another extraordinary pension increase in 2021, but only from August. This year, this extraordinary increase is perhaps even the only one that can be felt by retirees. The annual inflation rate has been negative, at least until September, which means that the automatic pension update (which depends on the value of inflation and GDP) should be very low or even zero for all .

In recent years, the executive has moved on to extraordinary increases of 10 euros (including the value of the automatic update) for lower pensions (up to 1.5 times the social support index). In 2020 it did so from May, but in 2021, Duarte Cordeiro said, the measure is only expected to come into effect in August. This allows the government to substantially reduce the budgetary impact of the measure in 2021.

