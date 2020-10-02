Masks, disinfectants, flu and miracles. 15 striking phrases from Trump on the pandemic – Observer

Since January, when the virus “which came from China” began to be spoken about, until this Friday, day when it was known that he was also infected, Donald Trump has said and written a lot about the pandemic. Oddly enough, one of his last snaps to go public, full of optimism, was in the diametrically opposite direction of the news that, hours later, he was forced to give, via Twitter: him and the first lady , Melania, have tested positive. .

“The end of the pandemic is in sight and the coming year will be one of the best years in the history of our country”, guaranteed the President of the United States in a pre-recorded message, which this Thursday evening was reproduced at the annual charity fund dinner at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial in New York.

Hours later, in his social network of choice, he was forced to write words that, at least for now, contradict his plans for recovery – but at least he kept his confidence. “Let’s finish it together!” He wrote.

From masks to the dangerousness of the virus, including its origins and possible treatments, there are countless quotes from Donald Trump on Covid-19, the virus and the pandemic.

Record 15 of the most striking.

“We have everything under control. He’s just a person from China. Everything will work. “

Asked by CNBC, January 22, 2020

“Breathe, that’s how it goes. And so it’s very complicated. It is very delicate. It’s also more deadly than the most aggressive flu. This thing is deadly.

On the phone with reporter Bob Woodward, February 7, 2020

“I think the virus is going to be … fine.”

In an interview with Fox News on February 10, 2020

“He will disappear. Someday – it will be like a miracle – it will disappear.

White House, February 27, 2020

“I like these things. I understand that. People are surprised that I understand …. Each of these doctors said, “How do you know so much about this?” Maybe he has a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for the chair.

During a visit to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, March 6, 2020

“No, I’m not at all worried. No I’m not. No, we did a great job.

At Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida, March 7, 2020

“The United States will strongly support industries, such as airlines and others, which are particularly affected by the Chinese virus. We will be stronger than ever! “

Twitter, March 16, 2020

“We lose thousands and thousands of people every year to the flu. We are not closing the country. And in fact this year we have a bad flu season. But we lose thousands of people a year to the flu. And we never turn off the country. We lost a lot more than that in car crashes … I would love the country to open until Easter.

White House, March 24, 2020

“I see the disinfectant, which drops the virus in a minute. One minute. Is there a way to do something like this like squirt or cleanse like someone? “

During the Covid-19 briefing at the White House, April 24, 2020

“I happen to believe [na hidroxicloroquina]. I would take it. As you know, I took it for a period of 14 days. And, as you know, I am here. I think it works in the early stages.

White House, July 28, 2020

“My administration takes a different approach: we told Americans to wear masks, and I emphasized that it was the patriotic thing to do. Maybe they’re great, and maybe they’re just good. Or maybe they’re not that good. “

White House, August 13, 2020

“We must blame the nation that unleashed this scourge on the world, China. The Chinese government and the World Health Organization – which is largely controlled by China – have falsely stated that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

United Nations General Assembly, September 22, 2020

“When necessary, I wear a mask. I don’t wear a mask like him. Every time you see him, he wears a mask. He is talking maybe two hundred feet from people and he appears with the biggest mask I have ever seen.

During the presidential debate with Joe Biden (and referring to him), September 29, 2020

“I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight and that the coming year will be one of the best years in the history of our country.”

In video, at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation annual dinner, October 1, 2020

“Tonight the First Lady and I have tested positive for Covid-19- We will immediately begin quarantine and our recovery process. Let’s go through this TOGETHER! “

Twitter, October 2, 2020