Masters students from the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Porto against a “brutal” increase in tuition fees | Education

A group of students from the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Porto (FCUP) announced on Friday that it will focus on the protest against the increase in the value of master’s fees with the Rectorate next Tuesday, October 6 .

In a press release, FCUP master’s students consider the tuition fee increase to have been “brutal” and “without any disclosure to students.” “This event is also part of a long process of protest and opposition by students and by the defense of public education, democratic and for all higher education”, explains Ricardo Ferraz, one of the members of the group. who intends to participate in the concentration with a marked start at 3 p.m. in Praça dos Leões, in front of the rectory of the University of Porto.

According to the students, the tuition fees for the master’s degree have increased this academic year, “without any precision or notice”. National students who went to the second year saw their tuition fees increase between 50 euros and 375 euros, with masters in cellular and molecular biology, bioinformatics, computational biology, data science and computer security being the most “Affected”, describe . “This decision will jeopardize the education and university attendance of many students and limit their access to the various cycles of study, due to the lack of capacity to support these increases,” they deplore.

For students, “this measure contributes to increasing economic inequalities for the most disadvantaged students and limits access and equal opportunities, which can translate into their success in the world of work”. They add that the situation was “even more dramatic for the international and international students of the CPLP who saw their tuition fees increase by 1687.5 euros and 1312.5 euros, respectively”.

Asked by Lusa, the official source of the University of Porto (U.Porto) confirms that the FCUP has made a general update of the tuition fees of its master’s courses for this academic year. “The request to modify the value of the tuition fees of the FCUP master, which had not been updated for several years, was based on the need to follow the increase in the costs of conducting these courses, in order to meet the conditions for maintain and improve the material conditions and consequently the quality of the teaching offered by FCUP in these cycles of studies ”, we read in a response sent to Lusa.

According to the same source, of the 34 FCUP masters, five have not changed value, remaining between 871 euros and 1,250 euros in annual membership fees. There were 23 masters who had an increase of 50 euros per year, or 1300 euros in tuition fees, and six other masters who registered a higher increase, of 180 euros or 375 euros, setting the tuition fee at 1430 euros. and 1,625 euros per year. U.Porto adds that it is “legally prevented from applying different fees for students of the same course, like other higher education institutions”.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

“Since the fees are legally defined as an annual fee, it is not possible to apply different values ​​for first and second year students, so any updated values ​​must be applied from the the same applies to all students, whether they are already enrolled in the course or the beginner in the current academic year, ”he maintains.

With the arrival of the pandemic, the organs of the U. Porto decided in May to suspend, in all its faculties, any proposal to increase tuition fees for the 2021/22 academic year. The students who will demonstrate on Tuesday have also created a public petition, with around a thousand signatures, which will be sent to “the different party forces, to the Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, to the Minister of ‘Education and the General Secretariat of Education. and science.

continue reading