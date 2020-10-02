Memories of October 3, 1990: “The Germans were reunited – we were divided” – politics

When Alexander Blinow set foot on Russian soil for the first time in a long time in 1993, he did not recognize his country. Suddenly so many things seem possible: people trade in anything they can get hold of. American neoliberal advisers subject the economic system to shock therapy that would make some people very rich and many very poor. Hopelessness is accompanied by cruelty. It has rarely been easier to turn someone around the corner for a few rubles – without fear of the consequences.

The 26-year-old soldier Blinow returns to this country, although there can be no question of returning home. As one of more than half a million members of the Soviet army in Germany, he would have to leave the country soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The former occupying forces had become a guest that was tolerated by the Germans from one day to the next. Every year, 160,000 soldiers and their families had to leave, plus tons of technology. Largest military operation in peacetime, ill-prepared. And so, in 1993, Blinow stood with his wife and child at the Moscow train station and did not know where to spend the night.

Many are like him. The government is building 46,000 apartments – far too few to house the returning soldiers. Officers who had previously lived in chic apartments with their families suddenly found themselves in tents as the familiar world around them collapsed. New house: Russian Federation. “We faced doom.”

Ardent supporter of perestroika

In 1988 Blinow came to Germany. He is a staunch supporter of Gorbachev’s perestroika and believes the Soviet system can be reformed. We started discussing real problems. That was real democracy and we believed that everything would get better. At the time, he had no idea that his hopes would be bitterly disappointed.

Meanwhile, millions of people in the Baltic states are taking to the streets for independence. The state that Blinow calls home is considered the occupying power. Blinow says, “In the Soviet Union we were all the same.” Anyone who asks Latvians or Estonians will find out: it was the same that submitted to Russian culture. National languages ​​were temporarily prohibited from being taught in schools, and hundreds of thousands were deported to Siberia. In return, the Soviets targeted Russian industrial workers in the Baltic states. In 1945 the Estonians made up about 90 percent of the population on their territory, in 1989 it was just over 60 percent.

Bitter memories

“Our system also fell apart because many peoples were forcibly bound to the Soviet Union. But many people don’t see that in their nostalgia, ”says Russian dissident and civil rights activist Irina Scherbakowa.

While many Russians look back bitterly at the revolutions of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the fall of the Berlin Wall was a positive exception. When more and more people flooded the streets of Berlin on November 9, 1989 to get a glimpse of the western part of the city, the soldier Blinow stands guard at the memorial in the zoo.

Confused and taken aback, he reports to his superior what he sees. He also doesn’t know how to react and so Blinow quickly becomes infected with the euphoria. “The Germans were artificially separated from each other. We were very happy that they were reunited. “

About 600 kilometers to the south of Munich, Irina Scherbakowa is disappointed in front of the television. How much she would have loved to have been there live, celebrated with her friends in the GDR and seen West Berlin herself. “The fall of the wall was incredible. We have to thank Gorbachev that he has no inferiority complexes and that he is not afraid of the West. “

Irina Scherbakowa does not miss the Soviet Union. Photo: Mike Wolff

Soldiers and civil rights activists agree that they are happy about the German reunification. Not about what followed. When you ask Blinow about the Soviet Union, he starts to list what he misses: solidarity, community spirit, the feeling of belonging to something great.

“The loss of cultural defining is very painful for many people today. But this feeling is deliberately promoted by the Kremlin, ”says Susanne Schattenberg, director of the Research Center for Eastern Europe at the University of Bremen.

“Nowadays there is palm oil everywhere”

Scherbakowa, however, does not miss anything from the Soviet Union. “The upheavals in Eastern Europe have fulfilled hopes we did not believe in ourselves.” Russia would only lose under Putin: “We have to face reality: we have not become a rule of law. There are no free elections, no functioning parliament and the system is becoming increasingly authoritarian.”

Scherbakowa is in the minority with their views, many people think like Soldier Blinow. A recent survey by the Levada Center shows: 75 percent consider the Soviet era to be the best time the country has ever lived. “That I don’t laugh”, replies Irina Scherbakova. “As if we hadn’t queued for groceries. The situation with us was much worse than in the GDR. “

At least the food you queued for was better, Blinow says. “Nowadays palm oil is everywhere,” he says. “In the past you only had one pair of jeans and rather three. But today I have five jeans and I eat palm oil. ”

Feeling of inferiority

So it is good that Russia has regained new strength, at least in terms of foreign policy, that Crimea is back, “where it belongs.” The feeling of being inferior and having lost is something that is typically Russian. other republics of the former Soviet Union do not exist, ”says Susanne Schattenberg of the University of Bremen. The euphoria over the annexation of Crimea clearly showed this.

Not much is left of Soviet stability and order when Aleksandr Blinov returned to Moscow in the early 1990s. “Suddenly, I shouldn’t be defending the peoples of the Soviet Union, but a country of capitalists and their money.” He leaves the army and starts making watches. “The Germans were reunited,” says Blinow. “But we were divided.”