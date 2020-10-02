From ‘All Wonderful Things’, ‘Touch Is Something We All Miss’ Says Ivo Canelas | Welfare

The monologue Todas as Coisas Maravilhosas, written by Duncan Macmillan and performed by Ivo Canelas, is back at Time Out Studio in Lisbon, until October 18, and will go to Porto, November 7 and 8, at the Hard Club. The show tackles topics such as “mental health, depression, suicide, communication and survival strategies, and the importance that music can have,” the actor summed up to PUBLIC. In view of the damage caused by the pandemic to the emotional well-being of many people, the monologue resurfaces as an example of “all that art does for us,” he defines.

The show, which includes improvisation and interaction with viewers, focuses on an enumeration of the wonderful things in life. In the new reality, one of them becomes “obvious” to the actor: touch. “Touch is something that we all miss,” he says. As a society, Ivo Canelas emphasizes the generosity of the Portuguese in touching, hugging and kissing, even foreigners – “it’s very curious, it’s not characteristic of all people”. For this reason, he insists on the lack that makes him kiss on impulse, without asking whether it should be given “to the side or to the side”.

With the pandemic, “we are being reminded all over the world, simultaneously, that nothing is guaranteed.” In this capacity, the actor underlines the need, now even more justified, to “talk and share how you feel” – whether with friends and family or with mental health professionals. “Conceptually, this show already made sense, now it makes even more sense,” he says.

Ivo Canelas talks about the different dimensions of lived isolation – the physical and that in which “even together, sometimes we were isolated, within ourselves” – and the negative influence of the Internet, which has locked us in “d ‘strange bubbles, almost healthy. “The actor points out the lack of perspective for a better future while living in quarantine, with one of the series’ phrases:” To be able to live in the present, we must be able to imagine a better future than the past. . ”

A different audience

On Monday September 28, a team of doctors was present. The “difficult” experience was the first session for some time, and was marked by the “rehabilitation to space” imposed by protective measures due to covid-19. “We wanted to bring something back to the forefront of health and therefore it was great that they were available to show up, with the complicated schedules they have,” he says.

Post-covid-19 social inequalities: a test of Portuguese mental health

Thus, the presentation was “important to experience the new layout” of the room and the changes “in relation to the handling of objects” during the performance. What once looked like a ‘group therapy session’, with people sitting in chairs and the actor chatting with each other, is now adapted to social detachment. Being a close environment, different from that offered by a traditional stage, we had to create more distance between people and the actor. “It forces me to vibrate more intensely to try and maintain the same feeling of intimacy as the old version,” he explains.

In addition, the times call for “an unavoidable use of alcoholic gel”. Demands that the actor insists on making “fun features of the show”, ridiculing the excessive use of disinfectant. “I tried to include and adapt these realities in this monologue, because it is also a playful and instructive moment,” he explains.

The mask is a challenge to privacy. “There is a sense of anonymity,” he says. “People feel less exposed. I still think the eyes lie more easily than the mouth. We have managed to maintain a certain naturalness in the look, often hiding certain emotions, thanks to social training; and the mouth sometimes reveals things that we do not quite master, small microexpressions. The truth is somewhere in the sum of the two. For the actor, the use of the mask becomes a difficulty, because he needs to “rely on these microexpressions and things that we sometimes miss (good and bad)” during the monologue.

Ivo Canelas guarantees that “it is essential not to close in on yourself and to try to maintain a certain normality” and the spectators seem to agree. After all, the days of the show are almost all over and the production is already planning to open additional sessions.

