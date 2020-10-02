PÚBLICO and O Globo organize wine tastings and tour 62 farms to continue from home | Tasting room

Imagine that you are at home, turn on your computer or access your smartphone and a link takes you to a farm somewhere in Portugal where a wine producer, speaking to a critic, tells you about the wines he makes, explains to you the terroir from which come to describe the characteristics of each and share their passion for a magical world of grape varieties, barrels and unique landscapes.

Wines of Portugal 2020, the event that over the past seven years has become the most important event in Brazil in this area, this year will be digital and, therefore, also accessible to the Portuguese public. To PUBLIC subscribers, in the first place, who can buy tickets, which include wines delivered to their homes, for the 15 tastings hosted by wine critics.

The biggest Portuguese wine event in Brazil will have a digital edition

But the general public can also participate in the event, in particular the 62 live conversations with producers from North to South of the country in a virtual tasting room. Vinhos de Portugal takes place on October 23 (from 8 p.m.), October 24 and 25, and tickets are already on sale.

The free platform which brings together information on the 62 producers participating in the event (organized by the newspapers PÚBLICO, O Globo and Valor Económico, in partnership with ViniPortugal), with dozens of videos, interviews and photos, is also available. A team made up of the event’s curator, Simone Duarte, videographer Pedro Kirilos and photographer Fernando Donasci, traveled the country for 40 days, roaming the farms and discovering untold stories from each producer.

But this platform is only the start of the journey. PUBLIC subscribers who buy tickets for the 15 tastings (variable prices, consult the website), led by Portuguese and Brazilian critics, will have the opportunity to receive three to four wines at home and to follow the tasting live, savoring each wine while Hear the critics’ stories and explanations – the concept of these tastings was designed to share wines between a group of friends or family. These tickets automatically give you access to 62 live sessions in the tasting room.

The general public can purchase a pass (€ 9.90) that gives access to 62 live sessions (which can be watched for now or saved for later viewing) and some producers are considering having packs of three wines. who will speak in these conversations of 25 minutes each.

Among the special tastings offered to PÚBLICO subscribers, and led by Wine Master Dirceu Vianna Junior and critics Jorge Lucki, Manuel Carvalho (director of PÚBLICO), Luís Lopes and Rui Falcão, we find very different themes: Grandes Tintos do Douro ; Summer wines; Four faces of Port wine; Alentejo Wines – Terra Fria and Terra Quente; Contemporary wines from Douro; Alentejo, classic and modern; Wines of the future.

There are also four events with the participation of the producer: João Portugal Ramos, the great name of Alentejo; the couple “Jorge and Sandra, a case of success / Wine & Soul”, with Jorge Serôdio and Sandra Tavares; “Tapada do Chaves, the magic of old vines and the talent of his mentor”, with Pedro Baptista (the three directed by Jorge Lucki) and “Luís Pato, 40 years of great wines and great stories”, tasting directed by Dirceu Vianna Junior.

All information and ticket purchase here.

