United States, Morocco sign military agreement for next ten years – Observer

The US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed this Friday in Rabat with the Moroccan Minister of Defense, General Abdelatif Loudyi, a bilateral military agreement valid for the next ten years.

The signing ceremony for the agreement was preceded by speeches by Esper and Moroccan Foreign Minister Naser Burita, in which both expressed the close ties between the United States and Morocco.

Esper and Burita underlined the bilateral alliance that has united the two countries “for more than 200 years” and the importance of their cooperation on sensitive issues such as the fight against terrorism, illegal cross-border trafficking of all kinds and stability. regional.

Burita underlined “Morocco’s role in maintaining regional peace and security in a very unstable geostrategic environment”, a veiled allusion to Libya and Mali, two African countries shaken by violence and tensions.

The agreement signed this Friday is very similar to the pact signed Wednesday with Tunisia, also valid for the next decade.

Experts in Rabat see the visit of Esper, who has previously visited Tunisia and Algeria, as an effort by the United States to involve Maghreb countries in the search for more stable solutions to the conflicts in Libya and Mali.

But Esper confined himself in his speech to praising Morocco “as a leader in security matters” and to stressing the “importance” of the alliance with the African country.

In the strictly military domain, the United States is the main supplier of weapons and military equipment to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) and, once a year – except in 2020 due to the pandemic – troops from the American army is driving on Moroccan territory. maneuvers among the most important in the world due to the resources mobilized.

Neither the United States nor Morocco has mentioned the specific content of the agreement in the form of a “road map” that will bind them over the next ten years.

Before signing the agreement, Esper went to the FAR headquarters, where General Loudyi proposed to the American that his country invest in Morocco in the defense industry “to promote the transfer of technology and the strategic autonomy of Morocco “, according to the official MAP agency.

Esper and Loudyi agreed that they share common goals, such as “improving military readiness, building skills and developing interoperability” for militaries.