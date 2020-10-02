Brazilian president without mask or distance: Bolsonaro swears by hydroxychloroquine policy

A few days ago, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro inaugurated the construction of a water supply system in the dry north-east of the country. He came up with one of his favorite topics: hydroxychloroquine. For Bolsonaro, the malaria drug has become the ultimate answer to Covid-19.

“God was so gracious that he gave us hydroxychloroquine to help the sick,” he shouted to the cheering crowd, who immediately began to chant, “Mito, Mito!” It is called myth and is the name that Bolsonaro fans like to use for their idol.

Bolsonaro swears by hydroxychloroquine because he took the drug himself after testing positive for Covid-19 in early July.

His wife Michelle, his sons and many of his ministers have also become infected in recent months. None of the illnesses took a serious turn.

Not even with Bolsonaro, who filmed himself in isolation taking hydroxychloroquine and advising the population to do the same. Like a doctor, he recommended a combination with the antibiotic azithromycin and the mineral zinc and vitamin D. He ordered the military to make millions of hydroxychloroquine pills, and the tax on all four was removed.

Without face mask and distance

When Bolsonaro recovered after a few weeks, he went right back to the hustle and bustle, as he did before his corona infection – usually without a face mask and without keeping his distance. Scientists were appalled by Bolsonaro’s behavior and his advertising of hydroxychloroquine.

One of Brazil’s three health ministers since the pandemic started took off his hat because Bolsonaro asked him to advertise the drug. International scientific studies have not proven the drug to be effective against Covid-19. Instead, it can lead to arrhythmias.

Bolsonaro doesn’t care about this. His great idol is Donald Trump and like him, he swears by his instincts and inspirations. It was also Trump who praised hydroxychloroquine as a panacea for Covid-19 before Bolsonaro “discovered” it. Like Trump, Bolsonaro is also hostile to science and the universities, instead open to conspiracy theories – such as that Covid-19 is being used by his opponents to harm Brazil. Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo even sees Covid-19 as a “communist plan” to introduce “globalism” – a vehicle of communism – through international bodies such as the World Health Organization.

“Nobody has to stay at home”

Behind Bolsonaro’s refusal to recognize the new coronavirus as a grave threat despite his own illness, is also his belief that the pandemic could have been controlled without quarantine and the economy shutting down. Only at-risk groups should have isolated themselves, he argued. It is against the sometimes drastic restrictions imposed by Brazil’s governors and mayors.

“I’ve always said nothing needs to be closed, no one needs to stay at home,” said Bolsonaro this week. Covid-19 is nothing more than a “flu”. Again, Bolsonaro’s inability to feel anything like empathy despite his own illness is clear. Bolsonaro’s world is all about Bolsonaro. He also shares this narcissism with Trump.

150,000 Covid deaths in Brazil

Bolsonaro’s cross-shots, which have persisted since the start of the pandemic, have now led to the relaxation of the rules and their disregard by his supporters, such as the required masks in public places.

This is one of the reasons Brazil is currently in a strange in-between phase. Although the country has nearly 150,000 Covid-19 deaths and between 500 and 1,000 people die every day, it is returning to normal. It almost seems like someone is accepting illness as another acceptable risk to life.