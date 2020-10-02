Portuguese literature at the center of the Medellin Book and Culture Festival in Colombia – Observe

The 14th edition of the Medellín Book and Culture Festival, which begins this Friday in this Colombian city, will take place this year in a virtual way, centered on Portuguese culture and under the theme of the “Diaspora”, announced the Cátedra Pessoa.

Portugal will be present in four events of the literary festival, which takes place between this Friday and October 11, in live broadcast on the Youtube channel, but also via Facebook.

Organized with the collaboration of the Chair of Portuguese Studies Fernando Pessoa and Leitorado Bogotá, of Portuguese Language and Culture, located in the Colombian capital, the Book and Culture Festival is open this year to participation from all over the world .

The central theme is “Diaspora”, a reflection on a term often considered distant, but which, “in fact, is part of our identity”, as the director of the event, Ana Piedade Jaramillo affirms: “Our wealth culture is in diversity and that makes us unique ”.

On Saturday afternoon, October 3, the Portuguese poet Patrícia Lino participates in “Conversas da tarde” with the critic and curator Sol Astrid Giraldo, the visual artist and writer Verônica Gerber Giecci and the cultural manager Stefanía Rodriguez.

The next day, also in the afternoon, a panel on the theme “Seeing with different eyes. The echoes of other artists in their own work ”will include the participation of the writer Gonçalo M. Tavares, who will also speak with the writer Pablo Montoya and the journalist Ana Cristina Restrepo.

A conversation ensues between professor and researcher Jerónimo Pizarro, responsible for rescuing and editing dozens of works by Fernando Pessoa, and Colombian poet Lucia Estrada. Both speak of a poetic anthology by Alexandre O’Neill, “Acordeón”.

Jerónimo Pizarro was also responsible for the selection, translation and preface of this work, a novelty of the Fondo de Cultura Económica (FCE) – Columbia.

On the afternoon of October 11, writer Dulce Maria Cardoso and writer and screenwriter Isabel Botero talk to Jerónimo Pizarro about their characters’ wandering, in a panel titled “Passengers in a trance. No matter where we go, we always move ”.

All events will be broadcast on YouTube during the Book Festival and updated on Cátedra Pessoa’s Facebook page.

This initiative benefits from the support of the Embassy of Portugal in Colombia, the Camões Institute and the University of the Andes.