Joe Biden has reason to be concerned. But before Sunday, there is no point in testing Covid-19 – Observe

Live, last Tuesday evening, Donald Trump and Joe Biden debated for an hour and a half, without a mask, but at a safe distance of more than two meters, each in their chair, with moderator Chris Wallace in the middle. Before and after the clash, which has been described as one of the least edifying in the history of presidential debates in the United States, the two circulated around the prepared studio in Cleveland, Ohio with their faces uncovered and accompanied by their respective women – several photographs attest to it: Jill Biden she was the only one to wear a mask.

Now that the President of the United States and Melania, his wife, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the question is whether the Democratic candidate and moderator, the Fox News reporter, and all in the studio?

Asked by the Observer, João Manuel Braz Gonçalves, virologist at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Lisbon, he has no doubts: all the people who were in the night of Tuesday, September 29 in the workshop where s The debate has to be tested – the possibility of having been infected is real.

If Trump tested positive yesterday, Tuesday, he was already contagious. So after an hour and a half of conversation – besides the way he talks, still with strangers – even though from afar I think there is clearly a need for Joe Biden and the others to test, ”explained the expert.

The fact that the distances considered safe have been maintained, he added, is not a guarantee of anything: “One of the things we already know about this virus is that it is latent, c that is, it can survive for a long time, in the micro-particles of humidity in the air. The air conditioning was certainly on, so there was air circulation throughout the studio. There is a possibility of infection ”.

Yet unlike Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN, who argued that Biden should be “immediately tested” – and what the Democratic candidate himself actually did this Friday morning, together with the woman -, Braz Gonçalves guarantees that before the end of this week he was not worth testing for SARS-CoV-2.

At this point it still doesn’t make sense, usually only five or six days after an infection we can detect the virus, so if it was Tuesday, Sunday, or Monday, Biden would have to take a test to see if it is infected or not, ”explained the virologist.