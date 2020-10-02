Brazilian industrial production increases 3.2% in August – Observer

Brazilian industrial production rose 3.2% in August from July, the fourth month to increase, but has yet to reverse the loss of nearly 27% between March and April due to the pandemic, according to the Brazilian Institute of Statistical Geography (IBGE).

Since the start of the year, Brazilian industry has shrunk 8.6%. Compared with August 2019, the sector fell 2.7%. This is the 10th negative result followed in this comparison.

In the last 12 months, the decline in Brazilian industrial production is 5.7%.

According to the IBGE, the August result “presents a positive behavior with a generalized profile (between sectors), explained by the increase in the production rate, after the worsening of shutdowns in several factories due to the Covid pandemic. 19 ”.

IBGE Research Director André Macedo pointed out that the Brazilian industrial sector’s performance in August showed a continued recovery.

“The industrial sector has maintained some positive behavior in recent months. It is a very coherent and generalized advance among the categories, but there is still a part to be recovered, ”he analyzed.

The six main benchmark categories posted positive figures in the eighth month of the year, with a peak in durable consumer goods (18.5%).

Capital goods (2.4%), intermediate goods (2.3%) and semi and non-durable consumer goods (0.6%) also rose in August, but below the industry average .

Among the sectors studied, 16 of the 26 showed an increase in production. The most influential activity was motor vehicles, trailers and bodywork, which grew 19.2%.

“Auto production has an impact not only in the consumer durables category, but also in the industrial sector as a whole, as it influences the manufacturing of parts, trucks and cars in general,” Macedo said. .

Also influenced by the positive result of the Brazilian industry from July to August, according to the IBGE, the coke, petroleum products and biofuels sectors, with an increase of 3.9% and the extractive industries, which grew by 2.6%.