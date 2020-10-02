Wall Street begins to fall after Trump announces he has Covid-19 – Observe

The New York Stock Exchange entered its loss-making session on Friday, after announcing that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump, had tested positive for Covid-19.

At 3 p.m. (Lisbon time), the Dow Jones index fell 0.55% to 27,662.11 points and the Nasdaq fell 1.04% to 11,208.26 points. The extended S&P 500 Index lost 0.89% to stand at 3,350.73 points.

The President of the United States announced on Friday that his test for Covid-19 was positive, as well as that of his wife, Melania Trump.

“Melania and I have tested positive for Covid-19,” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

Tonight @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will immediately begin our quarantine and recovery process. We’re going to get through this TOGETHER!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Presidential Doctor Sean Conley said Trump and the woman “are doing well at the moment and they intend to stay in the White House” during their recovery.

The markets are assessing the implications of this news for the advance in Congress of the expected economic recovery aid program and for the US election on November 3.

In the opening minutes of the session, shares of American Airlines and United Airlines fell about 3%. By sector, technology was the most affected, with a return of 1.3%.

Pressing the start of the session on Wall Street, employment figures were also released on Friday. The unemployment rate in the United States fell in September to 7.9%, but the number of jobs created was much lower than in August.

Last month, 661,000 jobs were created, well below the 1.4 million that emerged in August and also less than the 800,000 expected by analysts.

On Thursday, the New York Stock Exchange ended the session on positive ground, with the Dow Jones rising 0.13% and the Nasdaq advancing 1.42%.

