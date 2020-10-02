EU leaders meet in November to discuss relations with China – Observer

The leaders of the 27 will meet on November 16 in Berlin for an “informal summit” on relations with China, without the presence of Beijing, European Council President Charles Michel announced on Friday.

The announcement comes at a time when European heads of state are negotiating with Beijing to reach a new investment agreement, which guarantees access to the Chinese market and the removal of trade barriers. In the conclusions of the first day of the European summit, which ends this Friday, European leaders stressed that they wanted to “finalize the negotiations for a comprehensive investment agreement by the end of 2020”. The 27 also urged Beijing to “take greater responsibility on the world stage, especially with regard to climate change,” welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping’s announcement that “it will seek to achieve carbon neutrality. in 2060 “.

Hong Kong’s national security law, as well as the treatment of minorities on Chinese territory, has also been at the center of the debate with the European Union (EU). European heads of state stressed that “they are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in China, namely the developments in Hong Kong and the treatment of persons belonging to minorities.”

China is one of the EU’s main trading partners and, on average, deals worth over € 1 billion a day are made.