US unemployment rate drops to 7.9% in September – Observer

The unemployment rate in the United States fell in September to 7.9%, but the number of jobs created was much lower than in August, the Department of Labor said on Friday.

The unemployment rate was 8.4% in August and the drop to 7.9% was slightly higher than expected, with analysts reporting 8.2%.

Last month, 661,000 jobs were created, well below the 1.4 million that emerged in August and also less than the 800,000 expected by analysts.

This employment report is the last to be released ahead of the November 3 presidential elections.

Between March and April, the world’s largest economy lost nearly 22 million jobs due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In April, the unemployment rate hit 14.7% and then showed a recovery, but the pace of hiring workers has slowed in recent months.