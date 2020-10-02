Angolan President wants more consumption of “Made in Angola” products – Observer

Angolan President João Lourenço said on Friday that national production “is starting to gain another life”, contributing to the increase in consumption of “Made in Angola” products.

João Lourenço was speaking after the opening of a home appliance assembly plant, located in the special economic zone, in Viana, on the outskirts of Luanda, saying he was “quite satisfied” with this “sign” of industrial production .

The Head of State stressed that over the past two years, the agricultural sector has responded positively to the need for greater national production of food products and added that “in terms of industrial production, the men of “National and foreign business operating in Angola are also engaged. Increase the supply of consumer goods for the population”.

The factory, he noted, produces a range of products that have strong domestic demand and that have been almost exclusively imported, a reality that is changing with the emergence of new units so that more “Made in Angola” products are produced. Are consumed.

Angola spent 288 million dollars (245.2 million euros), between January 2018 and August of this year, for the import of machinery, air conditioners and refrigeration equipment, said the minister. of Industry and Commerce of Angola, Victor Fernandes, on the same occasion.

According to the official, other similar projects have yet to be inaugurated in the industrial center of Viana and in many other regions of the country, with already encouraging results, “especially in the daring to export their products” made in Angola ” to different markets ”.

The ICC Angola factory, which initially produced foams, sheets, paints, tubes, packaging and spring mattresses, has now invested in the assembly of air conditioning, ice cream parlors, chests, stoves and televisions of global brands in offer to Angolan and foreign markets.

That is why, in this segment of the light industry, ICC Angola is one of the industries that we already have in Angola, so the official opening of the others is also coming, ”said Victor Fernandes.

ICC Angola now guarantees 120 jobs and plans to employ 250 technicians in 2021. The factory started to be built in September 2017 and was completed in September of last year, with an investment of US $ 15 million ( 13 million euros).