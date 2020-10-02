Questions of the day: Trump infected with Corona, Berlin-Mitte is a risk area – that was important – politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Donald Trump is infected with the corona virus

US President Donald Trump has contracted the corona virus. His wife Melania too. Both are isolated in the White House. All reactions and current developments can be found on our blog about the American elections. Our American expert Christoph von Marschall has written down four scenarios that the US may now face.

• Schleswig-Holstein declares Berlin-Mitte as a risk area

In Berlin, the numbers are increasing significantly. Friday was 339, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic. Schleswig-Holstein has now responded and declared Berlin-Mitte a risk area – Neukölln and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg could soon follow. All background information and current figures can be found here.

• Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer still under pressure

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) is still under pressure after a meeting of the commission of inquiry into the toll case, which lasted until early Friday morning. The background to this is possible commitments from the planned toll operators that they will only sign the toll contracts if there is legal certainty. Scheuer refused. The minister himself claims that he cannot remember such an offer. You can find all background information here.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

• Anti-Semitic attack in Berlin

The rabbi discovered swastikas in a synagogue in Schöneberg on Thursday. The deed was probably committed between two Jewish holidays. All background information here.

• The abuse officer advocates protection concepts for schools and daycare centers

The independent commissioner of child abuse does not want to limit the fight against sexual violence to criminal law. Read here exactly what Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig suggests.

Video 02.10.2020, 12:14 01:15 min. Toldebacle: sanding under pressure

What was discussed?

• What does Trump’s corona contamination mean politically? My colleague Anna Sauerbrey notes that this reduces his chances of election. After all, he relies on close contact with his most loyal fans, which is tough right now. On the other hand, my colleague Malte Lehming also sees a danger to the Democrats. Because some kind of pity bonus could help Trump, and he could make political capital from the infection.

• How do you get away from the sheet metal avalanches? The offers for local transport, bicycles and pedestrians must be made so attractive that it is worth missing the car. That’s what our columnist Hatice Akyün thinks.

• Only the non-aggression pact between the SPD and the CDU prevents Scheuer’s resignation. Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer is under pressure after a long overnight meeting of the commission of inquiry into the toll case. He is accused of making false statements. But Scheuer’s dismissal is unlikely, says my colleague Jana Kugoth here.

An anti-Semitic attack was committed on the Schöneberg synagogue. Photo: private

What reading recommendations are there?

• Why is Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg always in combat mode? The main thing is rebellious, anarchist and against. Against the Bundeswehr, against real estate sharks and against yourself Berlin’s Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district is always in combat mode. Read the analysis of my colleague Julius Betschka here.

• Increasing alcohol consumption by children: “The youngest was nine years old”: Addiction expert Jörg Kreutziger on alcohol abuse at a young age, especially girls – and tips for parents. Read the interview here.

• The inner lockdown: why doesn’t anyone want to go to the theater anymore? Culture is finally back on track. But uncertainty is great and the public is hesitant. The attempt to investigate the causes of our feature section boss Rüdiger Schaper here.

• Social abstinence? The Fear of the Corona Winter: Many fear an autumn with Corona restrictions. The expert Julia Leithäuser has tips against the fall low. Which can you find here.

What can we do?

Music. Every Friday from 9 pm, four pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Public Enemy, Róisín Murphy, Sufjan Stevens and Dawes.

Cinema. In her comedy with Bill Murray, director Sofia Coppola works on the character of the narcissistic father, with wonderfully cool New York visuals. You can read how the film is here.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

German Unity Day. Germany celebrated its reunification on October 3, 1990. This is Saturday’s 30th anniversary. My colleague Robert Ide wrote down what can be learned from the upheaval, and many demos are expected in Berlin. Here you will find an overview.

Number of the day

In the past three weeks, federal police found 658 mask refusers during station checks. They have been reported to the health authorities and should pay fines. All current developments about the coronavirus in Germany and the world here.