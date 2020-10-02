Covid19. Brussels wants flexibility in state aid rules by June 2021 – Observer

The European Commission announced on Friday that it had sent a proposal to Member States providing for the extension of the temporary framework period created by Covid-19 for state aid by an additional six months, until June 30, 2021.

In a press release, the Community executive declared having “sent to the Member States, for consultation, a draft proposal to extend the temporary state aid framework, adopted on March 19, 2020, to support the country’s economy until ‘as of June 30, 2021. context of the coronavirus epidemic and adjust its scope ”.

“The effects of the economic crisis derived from Covid-19 will remain with us for some time,” explained the vice-president of the European Commission for the competition portfolio, Margrethe Vestager, stressing that this is why the institution proposed this Friday just “to extend the temporary framework until the middle of next year, adapting it to the continuing needs of companies”.

The official also called for the need for countries to use the funds transmitted through this mechanism to achieve the digital and green transition of the European economy.

“We are working to make the green and digital recovery of Europe possible: our state aid will play an important role, guiding Member States to ensure that public funds are well targeted”, said Margrethe Vestager.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister António Costa met with Margrethe Vestager on Thursday and called for an extension of the deadline for the more flexible Brussels rules on state aid, citing the lasting effects of the economic crisis generated by covid-19.

“I spoke with Commissioner Vestager about the need to extend the flexibility on state aid, which ends at the end of this year, and it is clear that at the end of 2021 the economy will still be strongly conditioned by this crisis and that, it should extend this period, ”António Costa told reporters on Thursday at the end of this meeting.

Last March, the EU executive proposed to relax the rules on state aid that countries can provide to their economies, for example in the form of state loans or recapitalizations, which are normally prohibited by Brussels.