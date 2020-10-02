SPD politician Lindh after new death threat: “Racism and Nazism will not be fought by ignorance” – politics

Helge Lindh has been a member of the SPD in the German Bundestag since 2017. He has been publicly and aggressively campaigning against Muslim hostility and racism for years – and has therefore been repeatedly the victim of insults and threats from the right wing.

So also late on Thursday evening. He then received an email from self-proclaimed “Turkish hunters” who warned him not to continue publicly appearing next to Muslims. 43-year-old Lindh from Wuppertal posted a photo of the email on Twitter and wrote: “The people in my office and in my talk are my friends, I will always assist them, with all the consequences that entails.”

On Friday afternoon, shortly before the conversation with the Tagesspiegel, Lindh’s message was removed from Twitter. That never happened to him, says Lindh. He suspects that Twitter’s algorithm recognized his message as “Nazi stuff” itself. For him this is “an interesting way of dealing with victims.” We talked to him about that and more.

Mr. Lindh, your motto is on your website: “Never give up!” How often have you thought about it in recent weeks?

Not a minute. It would be a lie to say this leaves me untouched. But I’ve always seen this more as motivation or as an incentive not to give in and not be intimidated.

What I mean: In an email to you, self-proclaimed “Turkish hunters” threatened to cause a deadly silence if you meet Muslims in public again.

Of course this is not harmless, I have to take it seriously – that’s why I pass it on and have it checked and examined. But I don’t want them to be victorious in stopping all political action. I am not at all thinking about quitting against Muslim hostility. If so, you would allow such persons to prohibit you from exercising your mandate. When in doubt, I would opt for the attitude and against security.

You wrote yesterday that you would rather be shot than change your position. An email writer previously called you “Lübcke 2” and even gave you a weapon he wanted to shoot you with. What does that do to you?

Of course it is difficult to convey – but I already have a certain routine in it. I’ve already received virtually all types of death threats and verbal abuse – even on far-right platforms. You also harden there. Although I must admit it has a profound effect on life. It makes me think about where I’m going and what I’m doing.

Have you ever failed to do something out of fear?

I still remember it was two years ago. Before I gave a speech in the Bundestag, I thought carefully about what to say so that I wouldn’t cause another wave. In retrospect, I was extremely annoyed that I had thought about it. At the time, I was not so free in my arguments and beliefs.

The death threats by e-mail are concrete in theory, but abstract in practice. On the other hand, the seemingly left-wing extremist attack on her election office in Wuppertal in April was very specific. Are you worried that at some point it will go beyond insults, threats and property damage?

Yes, because reality shows that there are people who go this far. Some of them are only threatening, of course, but there are also those with a passion for violence who feel encouraged by it.

You are not the only public figure campaigning against Muslim hostility and being attacked by clearly far-right people. You deliberately attack and post messages from such people on social media. What is your purpose behind it?

I want to counteract this habit and normalization and make such ideas recognizable in their aversion – because we must not get used to this barbarism. Racism and Nazism are not combated by ignorance. We need clear contradiction – otherwise the wrong ones are the ones who are always active. My experience is that it irritates people, I want that too.

Can you give an example?

There is a right wing blogger who publicly shamed me on Facebook. There are many groups that call me Neanderthals. This blogger got really upset when I made what she made public again. I thought that was interesting. They’re not used to it – they put it in their bubbles and get applause for it.

Helge Lindh gives a speech in the Bundestag Photo: Image

During the corona pandemic, right-wing ideas that emerged during the demonstrations in Berlin, for example through anti-Semitism, gained even more public. Conspiracy theorists and neo-Nazis also take to the streets again on weekends. How do you see this – is racism on the rise in Germany or was it just not that clear before?

If we don’t lie to ourselves, racism has always been around. For a long time we did not have a right-wing populist and partly neo-Nazi party in parliament, but people expressed that in a closer circle at the time. Now we have disinhibition from this party – racism has moved much more from the private to the public. As a result, some brakes are released to hold.

So do you blame the AfD for releasing these brakes?

Yes, she is clearly complicit in making perpetrators feel encouraged, both verbally and physically. AfD politicians have clearly carried out the lifting of the border and caused the climate to change from “You can’t say that” to “You have to say that”. That is the central political responsibility of the AfD.

“Right, white men” you mentioned some of these agitators in connection with “Tichy’s insight” over the past week. How grueling is it to be regularly confronted with this hatred in a very specific and organized way?

It’s grueling, of course, but I could live with that. Rather, it’s gruesome and embarrassing. It drives someone over the edge of anger that this has now found a firm platform in the Bundestag. Unfortunately, we have to put up with it because democracy made it possible – that’s the dramatic. Nor should one get used to the form of this discourse.

Do you see yourself as an extreme antithesis of the AfD?

Yes, because I don’t see it as an option to leave German and patriotism to the AfD. You have to counter that. The fact that the AfD views Muslims as anti-German – but many Muslims are Germans – means, in a plainly logical conclusion, that those fueling the mood against Muslims are also anti-German.

How do you think it is possible to deal with this kind of racism?

On the one hand: by punishing this pure hatred, violence and terror with word and deed. By making it recognizable, going against it with all the consistency of the law and punishing it. Second, that’s probably the bigger task: by changing the climate, the atmosphere that makes it possible. Discussions should not be held about the Muslims, but ultimately with them. If we manage to change this culture of discourse, I am convinced that in this country it will become much more difficult for racism, right-wing extremism and neo-Nazism. That is the great social task.