independent moderators had to return to work despite the pandemic

Facebook moderators who work on behalf of Accenture are forced to return to work, reports The Verge. They denounce injustice and fear the worst as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

Return to compulsory work

The company held a public meeting to tell its 300 contract workers that they are expected to return to work as early as October 12 if they have been allowed to work from home since March after the spread. of the coronavirus. Based in Austin, Texas, a state where cases are growing, Accenture is making sure everything is set up to keep presenters safe: wearing a mandatory mask, four people per elevator, social distancing, and temperature monitoring . However, these measures do not reassure workers who fear the worst and point their fingers at the company. One of them told The Verge:

“All the teams in Austin and California will be returning at the same time with no other options. We have to adhere to our regular opening hours, even if this means that everyone arrives at the office at the same time and causes a traffic jam. On Monday we were told in another town hall that they would “only” slowly “release essential employees” into the office, and their current post directly contradicts that “.

According to them, this is a terrible injustice indeed, as people directly employed by Facebook in Austin can continue to telework. The social network also said its employees would work from home until 2021.

Hard tasks for morale

Accenture has not disclosed the reasons for this decision. However, internet moderation has been turned on its head by the pandemic. YouTube, for example, put that work in the hands of artificial intelligence, but recently admitted that humans are more efficient. A Facebook spokesman also said that contract workers’ tasks could not be done from home because they require sophisticated equipment.

The pill is difficult for moderators to swallow: they analyze almost 8,000 pieces of content a day and have to deal with particularly violent and disturbing images, a task so difficult that in some cases it causes post-traumatic stress syndrome. Accenture will be contacted by The Verge and assured that the return to the office will be gradual. However, workers expect the worst. Their status guarantees them neither work interruption nor risk premium.