Twitter will change its algorithm for cropping tweeted photos

It was one of the controversies in September: Twitter’s photo clipping algorithm would systematically encourage white person viewing on images that included a black person and another white person. As proof of the support, many Internet users had looked at examples, often quite convincing, of this alleged “bias” in the AI ​​developed by Twitter and launched two years ago. The ultimate goal of the latter is to center the most relevant part of a shared image in tweets when it is too wide or too long to display in full.

On October 1, the social network decided to come back on the case, notably by promising to modify its algorithm to avoid future errors in the display of images that were added to tweets.

Nonetheless, in its press release, Twitter states that despite its research, it has not found any elements that indicate a bias in its AI. “Our analyzes so far have not revealed any racial or gender bias,” it says, but Twitter readily admits that in some cases the results can be harmful. “We understand that the way we automatically crop photos carries a risk of damage,” the company said on its blog post. Finally, Twitter mentions an open source analysis project so independent researchers can repeat the same tests … to identify a potential problem.

Which will the Twitter algorithm choose: Mitch McConnell or Barack Obama? pic.twitter.com/bR1GRyCkia

– Tony “Abolish (Pol) ICE” Arcieri (@bascule) September 19, 2020

While Twitter waits to find a solution to improve its AI, going forward, it wants to focus on the users themselves. The group claims “to want to reduce their reliance on automated tools for reformulation”. “We hope that being able to have more choices for cropping and previewing images (…) in Tweet Composer will help reduce the risk of damage,” argues Twitter. “Going forward, we are committed to following the principle of“ what you see is what you get, ”which simply means that the photo you see in Tweet Composer looks like it does in the. Tweet, ”the platform continues. However, as Engadget points out, it is unknown when Twitter plans to release its novelties for the composer of tweets.