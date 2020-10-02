Augmented reality functionality is catching on

Google is making a strong comeback with its augmented reality function. As a reminder: With Live View you can overlay the information of a route thanks to your camera and at the same time visualize the real environment that is in front of your eyes. Live View now offers the possibility of identifying “points of interest” in order to sharpen your sense of direction.

Google wants to encourage walking with Live View

Google Maps continues to improve its application every day by adding new features to keep Apple Maps one step ahead. As early as this summer, the Google application presented a development with a level of detail that the map service had never achieved before. The Live View function, which was launched in May last year, is intended to enable Google Maps users to be better guided visually on their routes.

According to Google, Live View has a very specific goal: to promote environmentally friendly modes of transport by encouraging users to walk. The ease when you disembark in a large ship that we don’t know is obviously the subway: we let ourselves be guided, we don’t ask questions. However, Google believes that we can find the same simplicity with Live View. Now all you have to do is pull out your smartphone and, thanks to Augmented Reality, know which direction to go.

A function to improve your sense of direction?

This function is currently available on all smartphones in the Pixel range. Google promises that this integration will be available on all Android and iOS smartphones within a few months. A little patience. A feature that will likely come in very handy when planning part of your trip on foot. Specifically, an arrow will guide you in such a way that you are going in the right direction and benefit from all the information available. You can start surfing in augmented reality using a map at the bottom of the screen.

Location sharing will soon also be available to all users using Live View. According to Google, it is enough to touch your friends’ icon and click on Live View to see their position and distance between you. Google Maps has even tried to make the location of pins more accurate, taking into account the elevation of a location. Augmented Reality also helps you avoid taking the wrong road. Last point: to make sure that no accident is caused, Google Maps gets darker as a pedestrian is too focused on their screen.