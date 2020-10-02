Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa wished Donald Trump the best – Observe

The Head of State, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, wished the best to US President Donald Trump, who announced this Friday morning that he was infected with the new coronavirus.

Asked by the Lusa news agency, if the American head of state was contacted after learning of this situation, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa indicated that “he already wanted improvements to President Donald Trump, as he ‘had done in previous cases with others. World leaders “.

Donald Trump announced this Friday morning on the social network Twitter that he was infected with the new coronavirus, as well as his wife, Melania Trump.

“Melania and I have tested positive for covid-19. We will start the quarantine and the recovery process immediately. We will overcome this together, ”he wrote.

US President Sean Conley’s doctor later confirmed the two were infected and intended to stay inside the White House while recovering.

Later, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows added that the president had “mild symptoms” of covid-19, identical to those of the flu, but without specifying which ones.

Donald Trump is re-elected as President of the United States of America in the presidential elections on November 3, with the support of the Republican Party, and his opponent is Democrat and former US Vice President Joe Biden, with whom he had the first debate mid-week.

The Covid-19 pandemic, a disease caused by a new coronavirus detected in December of last year in central China, has already killed more than 200,000 people in the United States.