A tool to easily organize and collaborate on a YouTube channel

It takes time to have a YouTube channel and create content for it. What content, what topic, prepare a script, find a place to film, edit the video, etc., different stages that require fairly precise organization. In order to work efficiently and, above all, collaboratively, important tools are required.

This is particularly the case with together.io, a tool that content creators on YouTube can use to plan, collaborate and organize their channels. together.io is therefore a support for the teams who can concentrate on priority tasks. The founders of Togeto were interested in the needs of YouTubers and developed the platform to improve their productivity.

A complete tool for the YouTube game!

together.io is a collaborative platform that offers various functions. An interactive and customizable whiteboard is available and offers great flexibility. Progress monitoring is also available to help meet deadlines!

When it comes to brainstorming, together.io offers checklists that are easy to create and share, so you can take notes and not miss any ideas! The platform can be integrated into various tools such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Google Calendar or Slack. Practical for the efficient management of the various processes.

There are two types of views available on together.io: a list view and a calendar view. Project templates are available to help you personalize any content for YouTube from idea to completion! The tool also makes it easy to assign tasks and keep track of all tasks to readjust if necessary!

Togeto has a free plan that allows three people to manage a YouTube channel, create an unlimited number of checklists and content, join an unlimited number of channels, and enjoy integration with Google Drive and Dropbox. 4 paid offers are also available, ranging from $ 9 per month to $ 69 per month!