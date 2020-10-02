Trump’s Brothers in the Spirit: What the Corona Infections Did to Bolsonaro and Johnson – Politics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are right-wing populists like Trump and agree with the US president in terms of behavior and political views. However, they even have one thing for Trump: Johnson and Bolsonaro have already survived their corona diseases. And yet they are downplaying the pandemic – each in their own way.

“I’ve always said that nothing has to be closed, nobody has to stay at home,” said Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Silvia Izquierdo / AP / dpa

Bolsonaro swears by hydroxychloroquine

A few days ago, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro inaugurated the construction of a water supply system in the dry north-east of the country. He came up with one of his favorite topics: hydroxychloroquine. For Bolsonaro, the malaria drug has become the ultimate answer to Covid-19.

“God was so gracious that he gave us hydroxychloroquine to help the sick,” he shouted to the cheering crowd, who immediately began to chant, “Mito, Mito!” It is called myth and is the name that Bolsonaro fans like to use for their idol.

Bolsonaro swears by hydroxychloroquine because he took the drug himself after testing positive for Covid-19 in early July. His wife Michelle, his sons and many of his ministers have also become infected in recent months. None of the illnesses took a serious turn.

Not even with Bolsonaro, who filmed himself in isolation taking hydroxychloroquine and advising the population to do the same. Like a doctor, he recommended a combination with the antibiotic azithromycin and the mineral zinc and vitamin D. He ordered the military to make millions of hydroxychloroquine pills, and the tax on all four was removed.

When Bolsonaro recovered after a few weeks, he went right back to the hustle and bustle, as he did before his corona infection – usually without a face mask and without keeping his distance. Scientists were appalled by Bolsonaro’s behavior and his advertising of hydroxychloroquine.

One of Brazil’s three health ministers since the pandemic started took off his hat because Bolsonaro asked him to advertise the drug. International scientific studies have not proven the drug to be effective against Covid-19. Instead, it can lead to arrhythmias.

Bolsonaro doesn’t care about this. His great idol is Donald Trump and like him, he swears by his instincts and inspirations. It was also Trump who praised hydroxychloroquine as a panacea for Covid-19 before Bolsonaro “discovered” it.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro is also hostile to science and the universities, instead open to conspiracy theories – such as that Covid-19 is being used by his opponents to harm Brazil. Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo even sees Covid-19 as a “communist plan” to introduce “globalism” – a vehicle of communism – through international bodies such as the World Health Organization.

Behind Bolsonaro’s refusal to recognize the new coronavirus as a grave threat despite his own illness, is also his belief that the pandemic could have been controlled without quarantine and the economy shutting down. Only at-risk groups should have isolated themselves, he argued. It is against the sometimes drastic restrictions imposed by Brazil’s governors and mayors.

Bolsonaro: “Nobody has to stay at home”

“I’ve always said nothing needs to be closed, no one needs to stay at home,” said Bolsonaro this week. Covid-19 is nothing more than a “flu”. Again, Bolsonaro’s inability to feel anything like empathy despite his own illness is clear. Bolsonaro’s world is all about Bolsonaro. He also shares this narcissism with Trump.

Bolsonaro’s cross-shots, which have persisted since the start of the pandemic, have now led to the relaxation of the rules and their disregard by his supporters, such as the required masks in public places.

This is one of the reasons Brazil is currently in a strange in-between phase. Although the country has nearly 150,000 Covid-19 deaths and between 500 and 1,000 people die every day, it is returning to normal. It almost seems like someone is accepting illness as another acceptable risk to life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raises doubts with erratic parliamentary appearances Photo: Jack Hill / dpa

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister

With long preaching elsewhere and Italy already imposing regional corona lockdowns, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstratively shook hands with hospital patients in early March.

Over the phone, he informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel about his country’s “science-based” approach to Sars-CoV-2 – government scientists spoke of “herd immunity.” Reception followed immediately.

Towards the end of the month, in addition to Johnson himself, his closest adviser, the Secretary of Health, his chief medical adviser and the nation’s most senior official became infected – signs of the criminal negligence facing the country’s elite in the pandemic.

In early April, Johnson was taken to hospital and even to intensive care the next day. The country held its breath for a moment. On Easter Sunday, shortly after his discharge from the hospital, the clearly marked politician recorded a short video message. Because he jumped death straight off the shovel, “no doubt,” Johnson said.

The Prime Minister’s actions cast doubt on his recovery

In fact, according to intensive care doctors, at no point was there any danger to the life of the patient who did not need to be intubated. Since then, the 56-year-old’s rare parliamentary appearances have often fueled doubts about his full recovery.

Johnson often appears nervous and unfocused. Publicly he becomes caught up in the details of the various, confusing restrictions that more than 13 million Britons are currently subject to. According to the Ministry of Health, 42,202 people had died from Covid-19 by the end of the week, serious estimates of 65,000 dead.

In Europe, only Belgium and Spain are worse off in terms of population. Opposition and many scientists complain about the winding course of the government, tracing contact infected people is only close to the bled-out health system. Johnson increasingly faces internal party criticism because of his erratic policies.