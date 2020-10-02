As of this Friday, the state owns 72.5% of the airline company TAP – Observador

The State concluded this Friday the acquisition of the participations of the private shareholders of TAP, which translate into the public control of 72.5% of the airline, announced the carrier in a press release to the market.

In a note, published by the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), TAP recalled that, as indicated on July 17, “a remunerated loan was granted by the Portuguese State in favor of the TAP group, up to of 946 million euros, to which will be added an additional amount of 254 million euros, without however the Portuguese State being required to make it available ”.

For this operation to materialize, “a set of contractual instruments related to the financing agreement was signed between the Portuguese State, the private shareholders (direct and indirect) of TAP – Transportes Aéreos Portugueses, SGPS, SA and the group TAP, ”he reads in the statement.

According to TAP, these agreements entered into force on Friday, with “the acquisition, by the Portuguese State, through the General Directorate of the Treasury and Finance, of participations, economic rights and part of the profits from shares of the current shareholder of TAP SGPS, Atlantic Gateway, SGPS, Lda so that the Portuguese State has effective control over 72.5% of the capital of TAP SGPS, over an equal percentage of economic rights in TAP SGPS and over certain ancillary services provided by Atlantic Gateway ”.

In addition, the share “held by HPGB, SGPS, SA [de Humberto Pedrosa] to Atlantic Gateway against the receipt of shares representing 22.5% of the share capital and voting rights of TAP SPGS and certain ancillary payments made by Atlantic Gateway, leaving Atlantic Gateway to be a shareholder of TAP SGPS and to become HPGB holding a direct stake in TAP SGPS, ”the statement said.

As part of these transactions, TAP also said, businessman David Neeleman “has tendered his resignation as a member of the board of directors of TAP, which takes effect at the current date”, as well as ” to the other functions that it assumes in the directive structure of the other entities that make up the TAP group, including TAP SGPS, producing the exemptions referred to as of the current date ”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on TAP’s operations, which, like the sector around the world, has been forced to paralyze its activity for several months.

On July 2, the government announced that it had reached an agreement with the private shareholders of TAP, who now hold 72.5% of the airline’s capital, for 55 million euros.

“In order to avoid the collapse of the company, the government chose to reach an agreement for 55 million euros,” Finance Minister João Leão said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Pedro Nuno Santos. , in Lisbon.

The State thus increases its participation in TAP from 50% currently to 72.5%.

Also present at the press conference, Secretary of State for the Treasury, Miguel Cruz, said that the state would pay the amount of 55 million euros, which is intended for Atlantic Gateway to forgo “the exercise of” options to withdraw from the shareholders’ agreement ”.

The European Commission approved on 10 June “Portuguese emergency aid” to the airline TAP, state aid of up to 1,200 million euros to meet “immediate liquidity needs” with predetermined repayment conditions.