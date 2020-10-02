“The money arrives daily in the countries”, guarantees Elisa Ferreira – Observer

Elisa Ferreira admitted this Friday that the new funds from the European Union might not be available on January 1, but she assured that all the institutions are working “with immense intensity” and that “the money arrives daily” in the country.

The European Commissioner, who oversees cohesion and reforms, explained the process for approving the European Union (EU) budget for 2021-2027 and the associated post-pandemic recovery fund, ensuring that “it is possible to start operating with these instruments from 2021 “, but we must” not forget “that” there is still money to be spent in the multiannual framework which ends this year and which will generate payments until 2023 “.

Elisa Ferreira was referring to the flexibility measures decided by the European Commission which allow each Member State to reprogram funds that it has not yet used from the 2014-2020 budget to respond to the consequences of the crisis caused by the Covid pandemic -19.

In the Portuguese case, according to the commissioner, “values ​​above one billion euros” are at stake.

And let’s say that the money arrives every day in the countries, while the candidatures, the proposals are being drawn up, ”declared Elisa Ferreira, who participated in the 4th Lisbon Conference on the future of the European Union.

The Commissioner explained “a series of steps” that the Commission proposal must go through, from the start the approval by the 27, which took place in July, but which now needs the authorization of the European Parliament to that the Commission can go to the markets to issue debt to finance the 750 billion stimulus fund.

Everything is ready and we are working with Parliament and Council on all the legislation needed to get things done. The trilogues [reuniões entre representantes da Comissão, Conselho e Parlamento] they are taking place with immense intensity, but I do not hide that there are political elements, one of which is the way in which this authorization and the approval of the committee’s proposals will be resolved with the European Parliament ”, a he declared.

The debate in Parliament revolves around three major aspects, he explained.

The defense of more funds for elements that have seen their respective amounts reduced, the launch of own resources, for example by extending the rates of polluting emissions or the taxation of financial transactions to more sectors, and the requirement to comply with the principles of the rule of law for access to funds.

After the authorization of the European Parliament, and in accordance with the political systems of the different countries, it is also necessary “in many cases” the authorization of the national parliaments.

Everything leads to believe that, it is the habit, once the barrier of the approval of the Head of State and the government crossed, each of them will be able to obtain a favorable vote of the respective parliaments of his country “, he declared, estimating in “a month or two months”, the time necessary for these ratifications to be completed.

On the future of the EU, theme of the panel, Elisa Ferreira declared that she hoped that after the pandemic, there would be “a different world”, “better from the social contracts which are the basis of our societies , in the quality of democracy, in a model of economic development and the capacity to respond to the concerns and concerns of citizens ”.

The Commissioner underlined that the EU’s response to the pandemic, “very rapid” and “unprecedented”, resulted in “the awareness of the European Union of its strategic role in the world” which constitutes “A radical change of paradigm and positioning”.

I believe that this new, more determined position will contribute to a more cohesive, more united Europe and, I hope, a Europe closer to its citizens and where citizens can see each other ”, he said.