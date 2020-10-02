After corona infection of US president: several government employees infected – chaos in the White House – also politics

US Vice Pence tested negative

After the corona infection of US President Donald Trump became known, a test with his Vice Mike Pence turned out to be negative. Pence has been tested daily for the corona virus for months, his spokesman Devin O’Malley said on Twitter on Friday. The 61-year-old is in good health. His wife Karen’s test was also negative. O’Malley left open whether Pence and his wife would be quarantined as a precaution. The test was a quick test.

Pence would have to step in if Trump could not perform his official duties. The president’s personal physician announced on Friday evening that he expected Trump to be able to perform his duties undisturbed despite the infection. However, at the age of 74, Trump is a high-risk patient. It was initially unclear whether he was showing symptoms.