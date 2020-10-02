Turn your living room into a racetrack

Nintendo has released new information on its Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game. By combining the console and augmented reality, you can explore circuits in your own living room.

A do-it-yourself tour

Announced last month, Mario Kart Live finally got a thorough presentation. To play it, you’ll need to buy the $ 99 kit, consisting of a small kart with a camera and four paper gates, and own a Nintendo Switch. At the character level, you’ll only have a choice between Luigi and Mario, but you’ll have access to new costumes along the way. These are of course only available through the game and not through the physical kart. You then need to download the Switch application and scan a QR code with the kart camera to get started.

As you play, you’ll see an animated version of your kart roaming your home on your screen. You can compose the route yourself using the gantry cranes supplied, and Nintendo even recommends adding more obstacles to add to the experience. Just like in a classic Mario Kart game, you can choose between several racing speeds, and the Japanese company has specified the size of the circuit according to the desired speed: races with 200 cc therefore require more space than those in 100cc. Between 3 and 3.6 square meters of free space (without obstacles such as furniture or a sofa) must be accessible in order to be able to use all advantages.

There are different game modes available

The game offers different modes: With the personalized race you can create your own race track, for example by adding different objects to the track. The time trial, as the name suggests, invites you to complete the track as quickly as possible, while the main mode of the game is of course the Grand Prix. The latter includes 24 different races in which you have to face Bowser’s famous henchmen, the Koopalings. As with Mario Kart, the items collected during the race affect the gaming experience: a red clam brings your kart to a standstill, and a well-executed skid accelerates it. You can also collect coins to unlock new options.

You also have the opportunity to compete with loved ones in the personalized mode and in the Grand Prix mode, provided they have their own kart. Multiplayer is available for up to four people, but the online world with players from all over the world has yet to be discussed.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available on October 16th. If we see the immense popularity of the mobile version of the cult game Mario Kart Tour, we can expect another big hit for Nintendo.