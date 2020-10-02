Fernando Andrade loaned by FC Porto to the Turks of Rizespor – Observer

Brazilian striker Fernando Andrade has been loaned by FC Porto to Rizespor, Turkish club La I Liga announced on Friday in a statement.

The Turkish club reveal that they have reached an agreement with the “dragons” for the striker’s loan until the end of the season.

Fernando Andrade, 27, arrived at FC Porto in the winter market for the 2018/2019 season, after a season and a half serving the Azores from Santa Clara. At that time, he was still playing 22 games, scoring two goals, for FC Porto.

The following season, the striker was loaned to Turks from Sivasspor, having played 29 games and scoring seven goals, now continuing his career in Turkey.

In Portugal, the forward also played for Oriental and Penafiel, having also played for Brazilians São Caetano, Guarani and Rio Branco, as well as Japanese for Vissel Kobe.