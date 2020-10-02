Justice restores decision that took environmental protection off the coast of Brazil – Observer

A Brazilian judge accepted a state appeal and returned to validate the decisions of the National Environmental Council (Conama) which excluded the environmental protection of mangroves and vegetation on part of Brazil’s beaches.

The decision annuls a provisional court decision dated Wednesday, which had suspended Conama’s decisions, on the basis of a popular action brought against the Union (State) and against the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, justified by an “obvious risk of irreparable damage to the environment”.

However, the union appealed, arguing that the interim court order constituted undue interference by the courts in the government’s jurisdiction.

In today’s decision, the judge of the Regional Federal Court of the 2nd region Marcelo Pereira da Silva based himself on democratic principles and the separation of powers, and restored the measures decreed by Conama, the body presided over by Minister Ricardo Salles.

Magistrate Marcelo Silva also argued that the perpetrators of the popular action had not indicated any environmental damage resulting from the repeal of the rules.

In question, these are the decisions taken at a meeting of the Conama held on Monday, which extinguished the classification of mangroves and restingas (name given to the vegetation of the sandstrips of the Brazilian coast) as areas of permanent protection of the environment.

Minister Ricardo Salles, whose management is strongly criticized by environmentalists, promoted the repeal of the regulations as president of this entity, also made up of members of the control bodies, environmentalists, politicians and men of ‘business.

The decision taken by the National Environment Council ended, without proposing alternative measures, with rules defining the environmental protection zones in which economic activity or civil construction is not allowed, more particularly in dunes and mangroves of recognized ecological value.

At the time, a rule preventing the incineration of pesticide residues in cement kilns was also overturned, a practice that the World Health Organization says can have adverse effects on air quality. .

Environmentalists consider that the conservation rules removed by Salles meet the demands of the real estate sector, and the hotel and agro-industry, interested in exploring areas whose occupation is prohibited.

Since taking office, Salles has sought to change the rules for protecting the environment and benefit those for whom he truly governs – the agri-food, real estate, tourism and industrial sectors. He knew that, in order to approve regulations contrary to the public interest and harmful to the environment, an important and fundamental step would be to exclude civil society and science from the debate, ”denounced the non-governmental organization (NGO). Greenpeace Brasil, in a statement, to Monday.

The NGO also accused Salles of distorting and gutting Conama, an advisory and deliberative body that had an important role in shaping public policies and regulating environmental laws in Brazil.

In May 2019, the Council grew from around 100 members to just 23, 41% of whom are linked and appointed by the Brazilian government.