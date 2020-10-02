IURD says court ordered restitution of Benguela and Lunda Norte temples – Observer

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in Angola hailed the courts’ decision to order the restitution of the temples of Benguela and Lunda Norte, considering that the precautionary measure had an effect.

“The various illegalities have started to be sanctioned by the Angolan courts,” said the IURD in a statement, in which it considers that “he has been the target, since November of last year, of a set of actions carried out by a group of former shepherds, who call themselves the “IURD Reform Commission” ”.

In the case brought before the court, the IURD claims to have “reported to the competent authorities facts which constitute the practice of several serious crimes, embodied in several criminal acts of physical and psychological violence, threats, xenophobic acts, defamation, religious persecution, among others ”, and announces that the courts correct it.

In Lunda Norte, as a precautionary measure demanded by the IURD, a sentence was pronounced ordering the return of the possession of the Church illegally occupied by dissidents, ”the entity specifies, adding that the court ordered the restitution. provisional possession of the universal Church. of the Kingdom of God, legitimate owner for the reasons given ”.

In the statement, the IURD also reports that in Benguela, the local court ruled in the same direction and cites the court decision, saying that “the defendants [os pastores dissidentes] acted in a premeditated, coordinated and organized manner, simultaneously orchestrating the assault on the IURD churches, thereby avoiding any timely response from the authorities and in order to amplify and incite hatred, religious and racial violence, which has been evident in their conduct, making media statements, seeking to condemn the late applicant [a IURD]”.

For the IURD, “the behavior of the accused is illegal and absolutely inadmissible under the rule of law, and only gives reason for what the IURD has reported in its criminal complaints and in the various requests that the authorities have made”, concludes in communicated.

The Angolan Church of Law is founded by Brazilian Bishop Edir Macedo. Brazilian leaders in the Portuguese-speaking African country accuse a group of dissidents and former Angolan pastors of committing various acts of physical and psychological violence, with messages of incitement to violence, hatred, racial intolerance and to xenophobia.

For their part, Angolan bishops and pastors in their pastoral manifesto have made several accusations against Brazilian leaders, including racism and currency evasion, as well as forced vasectomy procedures.

As part of the criminal proceedings, which are being processed by the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Angola, on suspicion of money laundering, tax evasion and criminal association, this court ordered the closure of IURD temples in the country.