Teachers in Germany demand equal measures for all in at-risk groups – Observer

The general secretary of the Union of Teachers of Portuguese Communities (SPCL), Teresa Duarte Soares, asked again this Friday for “instructions concerning teachers” from groups at risk, in the event of contagion by Covid-19, as has happened produced for teachers in Portugal.

The trade unionist, who had the first meeting on Friday with the Portuguese Ambassador to Germany, Francisco Ribeiro de Menezes, who took office in February, argued that the Ministry of Education “has sent cases tried to risk to schools ”until“ an ordinance published in Diário de República ”.

Throughout the Portuguese language teaching network abroad [EPE], the Camões Institute ended up ignoring that there are teachers, and of course there are, who belong to groups at risk. The union that I represent is not saying that they should immediately dismiss these professionals, but rather inform them of their rights, ”Teresa Duarte Soares stressed, in statements to the Lusa agency.

Diplomat Francisco Ribeiro de Menezes referred to the response already given by the president of Camões – Institute for Cooperation and Language to the Lusa agency.

Ambassador Luís Faro Ramos had guaranteed, by “e-mail”, that “the pedagogical coordinators had and have in mind, from the first moment, the safety of teachers in the network”.

The Camões Institute has 320 teachers, 170,000 students, 84 Portuguese-speaking centers this year and is present in 74 countries. In Germany there are 37 teachers in 114 schools in 102 localities.

For the Portuguese ambassador to Germany, it is important to stress that, “even in these circumstances” of the Covid-19 pandemic, classes resumed without problem, with “the level of enrollment in parallel education practically identical to last year’s figures ”.

We had the opportunity to highly value the work of teachers and tutors, whose contribution to keeping the network open and functional is absolutely extraordinary. On the other hand, we have found that, despite the effects of the pandemic crisis, the abnormal nature of the 2019-2020 school year, the outlook for this school year is encouraging, ”Francisco Ribeiro de Menezes told Lusa.

Teresa Duarte Soares also regretted the “undesirable differences” in the ECE network, considering that there are “two classes of teachers and two classes of students”.

Those who have better conditions, which are an integrated education, with many foreign students. They do not pay tuition fees, they have small groups, homogeneous classes, therefore all of the same level of education. The teacher who is in parallel training, has students huddled, from the 1st to the 10th year of schooling, all in the same afternoon. Students are not entitled to a quality education and always pay tuition fees, ”he explained, noting the payment of around 100 euros per year, applied only to Portuguese students in the EPE network.

Francisco Ribeiro de Menezes guaranteed “to convey the concerns and suggestions of the union in this regard”.

In addition to the meeting with the secretary general of the SPCL, the embassy also received this morning more than 30 teachers from the EPE network in Germany.

The initiative is part of an education day, which anticipates World Teachers’ Day on October 5.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than one million lives and more than 34.3 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report from the French agency AFP.