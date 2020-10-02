Cape Verde counts 79 other positive cases and one death in 24 hours – Observer

Cape Verde has recorded another death from Covid-19, bringing the death toll in the country to 62, which has recorded 79 more positive cases, out of a total of 6,205 infections since March 19, according to official information .

The data was brought forward at the usual press conference to assess the state of the disease in the country by the director of the disease prevention and control service, Jorge Noel Barreto.

The most recent death occurred in the town of Praia, on the island of Santiago, and is a 67-year-old who had other health problems.

In the past 24 hours, the health ministry spokesperson said virology labs had analyzed 555 samples, 79 of which were positive, mostly in Praia (33).

Still on the island of Santiago, cases were recorded in the municipalities of Ribeira Grande (2), Santa Catarina (14), São Salvador do Mundo (2), Tarrafal (3), Santa Cruz (2), São Lourenço dos Órgãos (3) and São Domingos (11).

The other cases were diagnosed on the islands of São Vicente (3), Sal (1), Maio (2) and Fogo (3).

With recent data, Cape Verde has now accumulated 6,205 infections, of which 742 are still active, or 12% of the accumulated total, and two more patients transferred to their country.

Jorge Barreto said that at present, hospitals across the country have 27 people hospitalized with the new coronavirus, nine of whom need differentiated care because they are in a “more delicate situation”.

According to the director, in the last 24 hours, health authorities have released 61 people, totaling 5,399 recovered patients, which corresponds to 87% of the total cases recorded to date.