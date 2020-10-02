Sheet metal avalanches to bicycle rivers: it is actually very simple – this is how the traffic change in Berlin succeeds – politically

It is always a joy when I reach my destination in this beautiful city as a cyclist or pedestrian. But I am even happier when motorized road users don’t see themselves as the crowning glory of creation.

Last week I had the pleasure of noticing how many times I was on a route that was in danger because I was not in a car: drivers crossing crosswalks, drivers standing on bike paths, drivers parking on street corners so that when I crossed the street, had to be afraid of being turned around by other drivers. Cars! Cars! Cars! Tons of junk on roads and paths that take away quality of life, space, air and safety.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

I estimate that in Berlin there are about three billion drivers who are apparently neither attached to their cars nor interested in the lives of other road users. A car-free city center is not unrealistic, as our potential ruler Franziska Giffey said, it is unrealistic that cars, whether moving or stationary, take up space that belongs to all of us. Throwing my mattress in front of my front door means illegal waste disposal. When it comes to the car, it is called a parking lot.

Religious war in the capital

What cities such as Oslo, Copenhagen, Vienna, Barcelona, ​​Paris and Amsterdam have been practicing for a long time, degenerates into a dangerous religious war in Berlin. Most people in a big city want to live a safe, child-friendly and healthy life. But above all, they want public transport that works and is affordable for everyone.

When asked why it is difficult for so many people to leave their car, traffic expert Andreas Knie said: “Traffic is a habit, you save routines. and getting used to it is difficult. That’s why the topic is so emotional. But as soon as new offers came in, more and more people would switch and forgo their own car.

Everyone is crying out for good public transport, but what is our hate-loving BVG doing? Raise prices instead of worrying about making it better for those who are already using it and more attractive to those who are not using it yet.

The interest group “Parking Lot Transform Neukölln” made an interesting count in the Schillerkiez. This showed that cars parked around Hermannstrasse take up 43 times as much space as the toddler playground on the Schillerpromenade. Government money is not enough back and forth to expand the transport infrastructure.

Mobility for metropolises

A privatization of public space for those who can afford it does not contribute to the common good. The bill must therefore be as follows: The offers for local public transport, cyclists and pedestrians must be so attractive that it is worthwhile to miss the car.

In most people’s minds, the bicycle is still something for ecologists, school children and sports enthusiasts. But in reality, it is the bicycle that will be the only affordable individual mode of transport that will make our urban mobility a reality.

“There are 9 million bicycles in Beijing,” sang Katie Melua, belying the real conditions on the streets of Beijing as China’s capital is choked with tens of thousands of new car registrations every month. “There are 3 million bicycles in Berlin” would have completely different dimensions if the conditions for this were created in politics and we dared to rediscover the cyclist in all of us.