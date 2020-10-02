Election Campaign Against a Sick ?: Trump’s corona disease thwarted Biden’s strategy – politics

How will the US president’s corona disease affect the November 3 elections? It is not yet clear how bad Donald Trump is, how the infection progresses and how long it will last. In addition, much depends on the reaction of the opposition and the media coverage. In any case, malice and pride would be wrong. A disease is always a fate that no one gets.

In essence, it is not the programs that decide elections, but feelings. Compassion and the need for honesty are such feelings. In English there is the phenomenon of “sympathy mood”, also called “pity mood”.

This refers to the reflex to vote for a person or party when it has entered into a serious crisis or is under excessive attack. When Brazil’s Socialist Party candidate Eduardo Campos died in a plane crash in August 2014, his party’s values ​​rose from eight to 20 percent. A clear case of the pity effect.

In 2017, the mayor of Copenhagen for employment and integration, Anna Mee Allerslev, had to resign after harsh criticism for having used the hall in City Hall for her own wedding reception without paying rent. Nevertheless, her name remained on the ballot paper until the local elections. With 1,123 votes, she was elected to the bourgeoisie because many of her supporters had seen the charges against her as a dirty campaign.

Trump appealed to the sense of justice

“Can you vote for parties out of pity?”, Satirist Jan Böhmermann asked during the last election campaign with the hashtag #pityvote. It was about the SPD’s candidate for chancellor, Martin Schulz.

What follows in the case of Trump? Corona victimizes him no matter how he reacted to the dangers of the pandemic. So far he would have liked to take on the role of persecuted innocence. Everyone was against him: Hollywood, Wall Street, the media, Silicon Valley, the secret services, the “deep state”.

He changed the allegation of unfair treatment by everyone to approval of his candidacy. He appealed to the sense of justice of his constituents. With their vote, they should level the alleged disparity of weapons between him and the “deep state”.

Now comes the supposedly unfair treatment of the heavy blow of fate, Corona. Will this combination lead to a unfortunate effect? Election researchers call such an effect real, but it is usually short-lived. How strong it turns out depends to a great extent on the public debate.

Video 10/02/2020, 9:41 AM 01:06 min. A bang in the election campaign: Trump tested positive for Corona

In other words, if the opposition now throws salt on their wounds, lacks empathy, and lacks humanitarian gestures, the pity effect could increase and last longer. Those who ridicule Trump can help him get reelected.

Anyone who gives Republicans reasons to accuse Democrats of baseness, baseness, and political instrumentalization of a disease turns the citizens against them. Then the internal protest against “foul play” quickly turns into a vote for Trump.

Joe Biden, the challenger, wanted to turn the election campaign into a duel between two characters. The bulldog against the decent, the fighter against the diplomat, the disrespectful against the respectful. Trump’s corona disease thwarted this strategy. At least in the short term, the hated sitting person in the White House should be well welcomed now. Many a person will have to jump over his own shadow.

Trump, the sick, the suffering, the weak and needy: this new image of the president is a reversal of his previous image. It changes the dynamics of the election campaign significantly. The sooner Biden and the Democrats adjust to it, the better for them. Wisdom and honesty are now required. More than ever.